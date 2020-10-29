13th District profile: Democrat Scott Huffman

Longworth also asked:

Do you support Medicare for all?

Huffman said he does because "if anything, this pandemic has shown the underbelly of Americans in our district who don't have insurance. So many people have lost their health care through no fault of their own because we don't have leadership in Washington telling people to respect science, listen to the evidence and wear a mask."

Do you support forgiveness of college student loans?

"If we can give tax breaks to the top 2%, which Mr. Budd represents, then we can help out those at the bottom who are struggling to pay their education."

He said that people are out of work because of the pandemic and "they can't pay off their education. So we need to help them. And right now we're not doing enough."

At this point, Huffman and Budd began to address each other, ignoring Longworth's questions.

Budd quickly answered Huffman's comment about helping out the top 2% of wage earners, saying 90% of taxpayers got a cut.