13th District profile: Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd

Longworth also asked:

Do you support Medicare for all?

Budd said he does not support it. And he continued to answer the question by referring to Medicaid, a different program.

"We want more people to have access to really high-quality healthcare at an affordable price. I don't think defining people below the poverty line is a very merciful way, which is a lot of what Medicaid does."

Do you support forgiveness of college student loans?

Budd said people need to be "really intelligent" when they take on student debt, but does not believe in loan forgiveness.

Students need to ask themselves: "Is the degree that they're actually taking on debt for actually going to be able to repay itself?"

At this point, Budd and Huffman began to address each other, ignoring Longworth's questions.

Huffman, in answering this question, said Budd voted to give tax breaks to the top 2% of wage earners and he should be more mindful of the struggles of borrowers at the bottom.