16-year-old missing from Greensboro was last seen on April 14, authorities say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking the public's help with locating a missing 16-year-old, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home on April 14, according to police.
Vazquez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has shoulder-length black hair.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent online at p3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.