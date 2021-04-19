 Skip to main content
16-year-old missing from Greensboro was last seen on April 14, authorities say
16-year-old missing from Greensboro was last seen on April 14, authorities say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking the public's help with locating a missing 16-year-old, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Najai Vasquez

Vasquez

Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home on April 14, according to police. 

Vazquez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has shoulder-length black hair. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be sent online at p3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. 

