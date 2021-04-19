 Skip to main content
17-year-old reported missing shortly after she arrived at relative's home in Greensboro, police say
17-year-old reported missing shortly after she arrived at relative's home in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking the public for help with locating a 17-year-old who went missing while visiting Greensboro, police said in a news release. 

Emma Miller

Emma Miller

On Sunday, Emma Miller stopped at the Greensboro home of a relative while traveling with family from New York to Florida. Emma was reported missing shortly after arriving in Greensboro, police said. 

Emma is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes, pierced ears and short, dirty blond hair, according to police. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also sent tips online at p3tips.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. 

