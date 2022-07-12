1st monkeypox case in Triad area confirmed in Davidson County, health officials say

LEXINGTON — Davidson County health officials confirmed Tuesday the county's first case of monkeypox. It is the first case reported in the Triad area.

The county health department said in a news release that the person is isolating and close contacts have been notified.

As of Monday, the latest federal data available shows 866 cases in the U.S. and six in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to state data, North Carolina had 10 cases as of Tuesday afternoon. But the N.C. Department of Public Health does not list where the cases were reported. Media reports show there are cases in Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg and Haywood counties.

Davidson County Health Director Lillian Koontz said in the release the county is ready to deal with monkeypox cases.

“With over two years of extensive, daily work in communicable disease case investigation and contact tracing, our team is well practiced in all aspects of communicable disease work," Koontz said. "Upon notification of the positive result, our skilled nurses were able to communicate isolation procedures to the sick individual and connect with their known close contacts to offer vaccinations.”

The health department will provide the Jynneos vaccine to those who are eligible. Eligibility includes known close contact with someone who has tested positive. Anyone eligible who needs the vaccine should call 336-242-2510 for more information.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that typically involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes and a rash that includes bumps that are initially filled with fluid before scabbing over, the health department said. It is a communicable disease that may affect anyone.

Anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider for testing, the health department said.

Find more information at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.