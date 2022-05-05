2,100 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into North Buffalo Creek, the city of Greensboro says

GREENSBORO — Approximately 2,100 gallons of untreated wastewater from a broken sewer line spilled into North Buffalo Creek, the city of Greensboro said in a news release. North Buffalo Creek is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
The break occurred at 1809 Dellwood Drive on Wednesday and the discharged occurred for about 4 hours. The city said the leak was due to an accumulation of rags and a pipe failure in a 8-inch sewer main.
The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek, the city said.