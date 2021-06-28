2,625 gallons of untreated wastewater entered South Buffalo Creek, city of Greensboro says

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro discharged approximately 2,625 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole at 2730 Dumont Drive into South Buffalo Creek, according to a news release from the city.
The discharge occurred for approximately 1½ hours on Saturday and was caused by an accumulation of rags in an 6.6-inch sewer main, the release said.
South Buffalo Creek is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck. Lime was spread out on the affected area and nearby hydrants opened to flush the creek, according to the release.