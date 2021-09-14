2 COVID-19 deaths and new outbreaks reported at Guilford County nursing facilities

“What we are experiencing now is nothing like we experienced in the fall,” she said of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.

“There has been no sustained transition within the facility,” she said. “That means the vaccines are working.”

Brookdale High Point North also had one staff member and one resident test positive for the disease.

“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and associates as we persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brookdale spokeswoman Heather Hunter said in an email.

“We have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the local/state health departments, and where applicable the state licensing agency, including when it comes to testing of individuals at our community,” she said.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.