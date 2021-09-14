2 COVID-19 deaths and new outbreaks reported at Guilford County nursing facilities

GREENSBORO — Two new COVID-19 related deaths and more outbreaks at Guilford County nursing homes were reported by state health officials on Tuesday.
Accordius Health at Greensboro and The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation and Recovery Center each had one resident death linked to the highly contagious disease, according to the state report.
The deaths were included in a report issued weekly by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The report shows one new case among staff and four new cases among residents at Accordius, for a total of three cases among staff and seven cases among residents in the outbreak.
At Shannon Gray, three staff members also have tested positive for COVID-19, and eight newly reported cases occurred among residents, for a total of 11 cases among residents, the report showed.
Representatives from Shannon Gray and Accordius did not respond to messages seeking comment.
Outbreaks were newly reported Tuesday at Brookdale High Point North and Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation in Jamestown.
One staff member and one resident tested positive for COVID-19 at Adams Farm.
Sherry Ingram Bass, the facility’s executive director, said the resident has recovered and the staff member is recovering at home.
“What we are experiencing now is nothing like we experienced in the fall,” she said of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes.
“There has been no sustained transition within the facility,” she said. “That means the vaccines are working.”
Brookdale High Point North also had one staff member and one resident test positive for the disease.
“We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and associates as we persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Brookdale spokeswoman Heather Hunter said in an email.
“We have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the local/state health departments, and where applicable the state licensing agency, including when it comes to testing of individuals at our community,” she said.
Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.
