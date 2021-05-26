 Skip to main content
2 Greensboro pools, spraygrounds to open on Saturday
top story

2 Greensboro pools, spraygrounds to open on Saturday

Barber Park Sprayground (copy)

Jamaria Teague, 10, plays in the sprayground at Barber Park's Sprayground in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Barber Park and Keeley Park spraygrounds and the Warnersville and Windsor pools will open on Saturday for the season.

Sprayground admission is free for individual families and $1 per person for groups. Pools cost $1 for anyone 12 and under and $2 for everyone else.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools for more details.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Face coverings will be required when patrons visit restrooms and locker rooms. Pool visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Hours of operation will be the following:

Sprayground hours

• Sunday: 1-5:30 p.m.

• Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Private Parties may be reserved for the following hours:

• Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

• Monday to Saturday 9:30-11 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

Pool hours

• Memorial Day and weekends until June 13: 1-5 p.m.

• Beginning June 14: 1-5 p.m. six days per week (Warnersville is closed Wednesdays; Windsor is closed Thursdays.)

Peeler Pool is closed this season and Lindley Pool does not have an opening date, as both have repairs that must be resolved before they can welcome visitors.

Check the Parks and Recreation website, www.gsoparksandrec.org, for updates throughout the summer.

For more COVID-19 safe, socially distant, in-person or virtual programs, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.

