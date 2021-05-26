2 Greensboro pools, spraygrounds to open on Saturday

GREENSBORO — Barber Park and Keeley Park spraygrounds and the Warnersville and Windsor pools will open on Saturday for the season.

Sprayground admission is free for individual families and $1 per person for groups. Pools cost $1 for anyone 12 and under and $2 for everyone else.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pools for more details.

Visitors are asked to practice social distancing. Face coverings will be required when patrons visit restrooms and locker rooms. Pool visitors should bring their own lawn chair or blanket. Hours of operation will be the following:

Sprayground hours

• Sunday: 1-5:30 p.m.

• Monday to Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Private Parties may be reserved for the following hours:

• Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

• Monday to Saturday 9:30-11 a.m. or 6-7:30 p.m.

Pool hours

• Memorial Day and weekends until June 13: 1-5 p.m.