2 killed in wrong-way crash early Friday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Two Greensboro men were killed and another man is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash early Friday on Interstate 40, police said.
Police said 50-year-old William Junior Grimes and 50-year-old Tony Hester Vinson both died after Grimes drove his 2004 GMC Envoy eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 and struck Vinson's 1960 Ford Thunderbird head-on near South Elm-Eugene Street.
Officers responded about 2:45 a.m. Friday to the crash where Grimes and Vinson were both pronounced dead, police said in a news release. Vinson's front-seat passenger, 38-year-old Traveras Trenten Chrisp of Burlington, was taken to Mose Cone Hospital in serious condition, police said.