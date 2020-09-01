GREENSBORO — Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services at a Greensboro residential care facility, though its spokesman said the information is outdated.
Twenty-one cases among residents associated with Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care were listed in the state's latest COVID-19 outbreaks data, two more than Friday's report.
However, Guilford House spokesman James Harvey said Tuesday evening that "the community is COVID-free."
Harvey said no one at the facility has tested positive for the virus in 14 days and that the last positive cases involved two employees. The discrepancy in figures may be due to a delay in the state’s compilation of figures as cases wind their way through the reporting system and new information comes in.
Guilford House previously reported five deaths involving residents and said six employees had tested positive for the disease, though the state data shows one fewer death and one fewer case involving an employee. Harvey did not have the facility's latest figures immediately available since people are tested multiple times.
A COVID-19 outbreak is defined by the state as two or more lab-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
No other Guilford County facilities with ongoing outbreaks had increases since Friday's report.
