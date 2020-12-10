2 people test positive for COVID-19 after N.C. school superintendents meet in Greensboro

"We're all okay here," Carr wrote in an email response to the News & Record.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pamlico superintendent in quarantine

Hoke did not say whether the two people who tested positive were superintendents, although they made up most of those who attended.

One person who attended the conference who tested positive, Pamlico County Superintendent Lisa Jackson, is in quarantine, according to Steve Curtis, the district's assistant superintendent for business services. Pamlico is about 130 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Curtis said that Jackson became ill on Sunday after leaving the conference and got a COVID-19 test on Monday. He said district employees were notified about the case. Jackson is feeling better and is working from home, Curtis said.

"We're praying for her and hope she will return soon," Curtis said in an interview Thursday.

Some in-person classes suspended

Most Triangle school districts said they didn't send anyone to the conference. Durham Superintendent Pascal Mubenga attended, but a district spokeswoman said masking and social distancing were observed, and she was unaware of anyone who has been required to quarantine.