2 people test positive for COVID-19 after NC school superintendents meet in Greensboro

Two people have tested positive for COVID-19 after the state school superintendents' association held an in-person meeting last week in Greensboro.

The North Carolina School Superintendents' Association held its annual meeting at the Grandover Resort on Dec. 3-4 and "attendees followed all safety protocols required by the state during the event," according to Jack Hoke, the group's executive director.

But Hoke said two people have tested positive for COVID-19 and "appropriate contact tracing has occurred."

"We have informed all attendees about the COVID cases and encouraged symptom monitoring and testing as each individual deems necessary to ensure their health and safety and for others around them," Hoke said in a statement Thursday. "We will update all attendees on any additional pertinent information that becomes available, while continuing to focus on the well-being of our event attendees, their families and communities."

Guilford County health officials said Thursday that their investigation is underway and that they have no comment at this time.

Pamlico superintendent in quarantine

Hoke did not say whether the two people who tested positive were superintendents, although they made up most of those who attended.