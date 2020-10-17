2 seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck early Saturday, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Speed and alcohol likely played a role in a single-vehicle wreck early Saturday on Deep River Road that seriously injured two people, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 2:35 a.m. to a wreck in the 1600 block of the road. They found that a 2017 Infiniti G50 with two people inside had been traveling south on Deep River Road when it ran off the road at a curve, struck two culverts then crossed to the left side of the road where it struck a telephone pole and flipped. The two occupants were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.
Police said that it appears speed, alcohol and the failure to wear seatbelts all contributed to the accident and injuries.
No further details were available Saturday night.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.