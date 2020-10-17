2 seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck early Saturday, High Point police say

Officers responded about 2:35 a.m. to a wreck in the 1600 block of the road. They found that a 2017 Infiniti G50 with two people inside had been traveling south on Deep River Road when it ran off the road at a curve, struck two culverts then crossed to the left side of the road where it struck a telephone pole and flipped. The two occupants were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.