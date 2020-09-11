Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night

HIGH POINT — A 2-year-old hit by a car Thursday evening is being treated for serious injuries at Brenner Children's Hospital, according to police. 

The toddler was struck by a black Ford Mustang, and the driver is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Police ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash. Speed and driver distraction are still being investigated, police said. 

