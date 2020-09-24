$20 gift card, COVID-19 antibodies test offered to Greensboro blood drive participants

GREENSBORO — People who participate in a blood drive in Greensboro on Oct. 1 will receive a gift card and be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
According to a news release from The Blood Connection, there is an urgent need for blood donations of all types, as well as convalescent plasma donations. Blood donations have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit community blood center is partnering with the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for the event, which will take place from noon to 7 p.m.
People who donate during the drive at Piedmont Hall, 2490 W. Gate City Blvd., will receive a $20 Visa gift card. They also will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and will receive the test results in about seven business days, The Blood Connection said.
Special precautions are being taken to limit exposure during the blood drive:
• Donor flow will be set up to limit donor interaction.
• The Blood Connection staff will wear masks and donors are required to wear masks.
• Donor beds will be spaced as far apart as possible.
• Donors are asked to make an appointment to allow for social distancing. Appointments can be made by visiting The Blood Connection's website or by calling 800-392-6551.
The Blood Connection emphasized that there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19, according to the FDA and CDC.
