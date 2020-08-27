GREENSBORO — Twenty Greensboro firefighters and six rescue boats left for Louisiana on Thursday morning, part of a North Carolina contingent deployed to help with search and rescue after Hurricane Laura came ashore there.
The firefighters, members of the Swift Water Rescue Team, joined 18 members of Charlotte Fire Department, two structural engineers in heading to the area from North Carolina. A coordinator from North Carolina Emergency Management also deployed with the team, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The group is capable of performing water rescues, wide area searches and rescues from damaged and collapsed homes and buildings, according to the release.
The team deploys with its own base camp, communications and support equipment, and is able to operate self-sufficiently for 72 hours at a time.
The deployment is expected to last up to 15 days. The team was to receive specific assignments after arriving in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tonight.
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Thursday. The eye passed directly over Lake Charles, Louisiana, where drone video showed roofs ripped off, exposing living rooms to the elements; trees downed and water overflowing the banks of coastal properties.
The hurricane’s top wind speed of 150 mph put it among the most powerful on record in the U.S.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Louisiana
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Cameron, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Journalists examine damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Tropical Weather
A stop sign lies on a muddy street left behind in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Tropical Weather
Dozens of small fish are trapped inland after Hurricane Laura made landfall, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
A journalist photographs damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
Tropical Weather Louisiana
An auto parts store employee surveys the damage to the facility on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Gerald Herbert/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Louisiana
People survey the damage to their neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Tropical Weather Louisiana
People survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Holly Beach, La.
AP Photo/Eric Gay
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Louisiana
Debris surround damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Buildings are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Louisiana
Buildings and homes are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
APTOPIX Tropical Weather Louisiana
A airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
Tropical Weather Louisiana
A person surveys the damage Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.
David J. Phillip/AP
Tropical Weather Texas
A tattered American flag blows in the wind in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Port Arthur, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Dustin Amos, right, walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Reginald Duhon prepares to work at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather
A building that was damaged overnight by Hurricane Laura stands in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Stephen Jones via AP)
Stephen Jones
Tropical Weather Texas
A tree is uprooted in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Sabine Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
Tropical Weather Louisiana
A truck and Interstate 10 sign is seen on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Reginald Duhon prepares to work at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Debris is seen near a business on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
A woman passes on a street near businesses on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in downtown Lake Charles, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
A cat walks through debris at Chris Johnson's home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Tropical Weather Louisiana
Chris Johnson views destruction at his home on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
