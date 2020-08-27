GREENSBORO — Twenty Greensboro firefighters and six rescue boats left for Louisiana on Thursday morning, part of a North Carolina contingent deployed to help with search and rescue after Hurricane Laura came ashore there.

The firefighters, members of the Swift Water Rescue Team, joined 18 members of Charlotte Fire Department, two structural engineers in heading to the area from North Carolina. A coordinator from North Carolina Emergency Management also deployed with the team, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The group is capable of performing water rescues, wide area searches and rescues from damaged and collapsed homes and buildings, according to the release. 

The team deploys with its own base camp, communications and support equipment, and is able to operate self-sufficiently for 72 hours at a time.

The deployment is expected to last up to 15 days. The team was to receive specific assignments after arriving in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tonight.

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm early Thursday. The eye passed directly over Lake Charles, Louisiana, where drone video showed roofs ripped off, exposing living rooms to the elements; trees downed and water overflowing the banks of coastal properties.

The hurricane’s top wind speed of 150 mph put it among the most powerful on record in the U.S.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments