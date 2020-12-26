2020 predictions: How did we do?

UNC schools

Prediction: Expect to see a lot of new UNC System leaders in 2020, with five institutions having started searches for permanent leaders.

Hit or miss: Mostly a hit. Of the five institutions heading into 2020 searching for a permanent leader, all but one have tapped someone: UNC-Charlotte picked Sharon Gaber as its new chancellor in April, UNC School of the Arts appointed interim chancellor Brian Cole to the full-time post in May, the UNC System picked Peter Hans as its new president in June and East Carolina just tapped Philip Rogers in December. Fayetteville State is still searching.

Government

Greensboro

Prediction: The Greensboro City Council said in the last quarter of 2019 that it has three major priorities in 2020 and has committed $1 million and the possibility of donating real estate to those projects: Cure Violence, Behavioral Health Response Program and a supportive housing program to help people transition from homelessness by providing services and affordable housing.