2020 predictions: How did we do?

Last year, we wrote about what we expected to take place in 2020, everything from the arts scene and government, to education and sports. So how did we do? Here's a look at some of our hits and misses.
Arts & entertainment
Prediction: The biggest news is that, after more than eight years of active planning, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is scheduled to open in March.
Hit or miss: This was a miss, because of the coronavirus pandemic. The center has yet to open to the public.
Education
Guilford County Schools
Prediction: County commissioners and school board members face a choice on whether to move forward with a $2 billion master plan that includes rebuilding or renovating some buildings, closing others and providing safety upgrades to schools across the district. Voters could get a say, too.
Hit or miss: This was a partial hit. County and school officials did agree to tackle school construction issues with a bond referendum, but it was much lower than what ended up being an estimated $2.6 billion overall plan for work to span 10-15 years. Voters approved a $300 million bond referendum.
UNC schools
Prediction: Expect to see a lot of new UNC System leaders in 2020, with five institutions having started searches for permanent leaders.
Hit or miss: Mostly a hit. Of the five institutions heading into 2020 searching for a permanent leader, all but one have tapped someone: UNC-Charlotte picked Sharon Gaber as its new chancellor in April, UNC School of the Arts appointed interim chancellor Brian Cole to the full-time post in May, the UNC System picked Peter Hans as its new president in June and East Carolina just tapped Philip Rogers in December. Fayetteville State is still searching.
Government
Greensboro
Prediction: The Greensboro City Council said in the last quarter of 2019 that it has three major priorities in 2020 and has committed $1 million and the possibility of donating real estate to those projects: Cure Violence, Behavioral Health Response Program and a supportive housing program to help people transition from homelessness by providing services and affordable housing.
Hit or miss: Mostly a hit. Cure Violence has been working in the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Smith Homes areas and City Council earlier this year approved more money to continue the program into 2021. The city contracted with an outside agency for more than eight months for a behavioral health response team and planned to debut its own team in mid-December. For supportive housing, the council sold the building that had originally been eyed for that program but said it would look for another site.
New police chief
Prediction: The city will pick a new police chief in 2020.
Hit or miss: A hit, as Greensboro did indeed pick a new chief early in the year by tapping internal candidate Brian James on Jan. 14. He began work on Feb. 1.
Guilford County
Prediction: It’s a building year for Guilford County government with capital projects under way that include a behavioral health complex and a new animal shelter.
Hit or miss: A hit. Construction took place on both projects. Work is expected to run through the spring for the behavioral health complex, and the animal shelter construction is expected to last until summer 2021. A new EMS Logistics building opened in the fall.
Sports
Prediction: Several big events are on tap in 2020, including the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the return of the Wyndham Championship and March Madness with both men's and women's ACC tournaments and NCAA men’s tournament first and second round.
Hit or miss: Some hits and misses here. The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, in its third trip to the Gate City, slipped in before the coronavirus pandemic hit. In March, as the first cases began showing up in North Carolina, Greensboro hosted what would be the only part of its trifecta of basketball tournaments to go on as planned, the women's ACC Tournament. The next week, the men's ACC Tournament switched to no crowds at games then abruptly crowned a winner to end the tournament early. The NCAA Tournament was canceled. In August, golfers played without a crowd at the Wyndham.
Tourism
Prediction: Visitors to the Greensboro Science Center will see several new additions in 2020 with its ongoing expansion, including a Malayan tiger, a carousel and a Komodo dragon outdoor exhibit.
Hit or miss: Some hits and some misses. The center welcomed Sumatran tiger siblings Rocky and Jagger on Jan. 10. The carousel began merrily spinning for the public in August. And the Komodo dragon's outdoor exhibit was expanded. But the Kiwanisaurus Tree House Adventure, with specialized treehouses and interactive adventure bridges, and the Cole Family Butterfly House and Monarch Conservation Center have been delayed. The Kiwanisaurus feature is expected to open in the spring but the butterfly house and conservation center are indefinitely on hold for now while the center focuses on Revolution Ridge, according to marketing manager Erica Brown.
Transportation
Prediction: N.C. Department of Transportation officials have said they hope to open a major chunk of the last leg of the Urban Loop — from Lawndale to North Elm Street — by the end of 2020.
Hit or miss: A hit, just in time though. That section opened last week.