23-year-old Greensboro man identified as victim in Gate City Boulevard fatal shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man was the victim in a fatal shooting Monday evening on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At about 7:30 p.m., officers found Aron Raymond Smith of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound after they responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard, police said.
Smith was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.
Authorities are treating the incident as a death investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.