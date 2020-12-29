 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
23-year-old Greensboro man identified as victim in Gate City Boulevard fatal shooting, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

23-year-old Greensboro man identified as victim in Gate City Boulevard fatal shooting, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line do not cross tape (copy)
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A 23-year-old man was the victim in a fatal shooting Monday evening on Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers found Aron Raymond Smith of Greensboro suffering from a gunshot wound after they responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Gate City Boulevard, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police. 

Authorities are treating the incident as a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News