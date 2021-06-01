$25 cash cards now available from the Guilford health department for getting the COVID-19 vaccination or transporting recipients

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Health Department began Tuesday offering $25 cash cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients and those taking them to the appointment, according to a news release from the county.

The incentive part of a pilot program initiated by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The vaccinations are free.

Guilford is one of four counties to host a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The other counties are Rockingham, Mecklenburg and Rowan.

Through June 8, Guilford County will offer $25 cash cards to anyone aged 18 and older who:

• Completes a first-dose vaccination appointment.

• Transports an individual to their vaccination appointment (limit of one cash card per visit).

People who transport a person to the vaccine clinic must attest that they are not a driver for a transportation service such as Uber, Lyft, or a taxi company.

Cash cards are available while supply lasts.

The incentive offered by the health department is only available at the Greensboro Coliseum vaccination site at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.