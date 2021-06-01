$25 cash cards now available from the Guilford health department for getting the COVID-19 vaccination or transporting recipients

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Health Department began Tuesday offering $25 cash cards to COVID-19 vaccine recipients and those taking them to the appointment, according to a news release from the county.
The incentive part of a pilot program initiated by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The vaccinations are free.
Guilford is one of four counties to host a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. The other counties are Rockingham, Mecklenburg and Rowan.
Through June 8, Guilford County will offer $25 cash cards to anyone aged 18 and older who:
• Completes a first-dose vaccination appointment.
• Transports an individual to their vaccination appointment (limit of one cash card per visit).
People who transport a person to the vaccine clinic must attest that they are not a driver for a transportation service such as Uber, Lyft, or a taxi company.
Cash cards are available while supply lasts.
The incentive offered by the health department is only available at the Greensboro Coliseum vaccination site at 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.
Cash cards will not be distributed to those scheduled for appointments through Cone Health, which also hosts vaccine clinics at the coliseum.
“This incentive program is an incredible addition towards our efforts in helping to alleviate time and transportation barriers to COVID-19 vaccines," Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said in the release. "I am so grateful that Guilford County was among the counties selected to host this program.”
Upcoming vaccine clinics at the coliseum include:
• Tuesday, June 1, and Friday, June 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines)
• Wednesday, June 2, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines)
• Monday, June 7, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines)
Appointments may be scheduled online at www.healthyguilford.com or by calling 336-641-7944 (press option 2).
Walk-in appointments also are available.
The incentive program is also available in High Point at the StarMed vaccine locations. More information regarding appointment dates, times, locations and incentives are available at www.starmed.care.
In Rockingham County, the cards are being offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 5 at Mill Avenue Recreation Center (1718 Mill Avenue, Eden) and McMichael High School in Mayodan.
Call 336-342-8140 to schedule an appointment or go to rockinghamcountync.gov and click on the “Health and Human Service” link to schedule an appointment online. Walk-ins are welcome. The county also will offer the cards at its in-house vaccination clinics by appointments on Thursdays. Click here for more information.