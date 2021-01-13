26 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Greensboro jail, Guilford sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — After 26 inmates at the Guilford County jail in Greensboro tested positive for COVID-19, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said it's working to identify the source of the outbreak.

Last week, three people in the same jail housing pod began showing symptoms of a fever and were immediately quarantined, monitored and tested, according to the sheriff's office. The test results of those three people came back positive, leading the sheriff's office to test the remainder of the residents in that pod, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office said test results received Tuesday evening indicated 23 more people housed at the jail had tested positive.

Those 23 are asymptomatic and the jail medical personnel are monitoring them closely, the sheriff's office said. They said there is no indication that the COVID-19 exposure spread beyond the one housing pod.

The sheriff's office said it is working with the Guilford County Health Department and Emergency Management to formulate a plan to quickly test the remainder of the jail population and the employees. Plans are also in place to test all residents and staff at the High Point jail in the near future.