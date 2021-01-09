2nd round of COVID-19 relief funding available for Guilford County arts groups

Arts groups whose business was impacted by COVID-19 that didn't get help from a previous CARES Act grant can now apply for a new round of aid.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners last week asked ArtsGreensboro to reopen the Guilford County Nonprofit Arts and Cultural Grants to new applicants. The $200,000 pot of money comes from federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding. Arts groups in High Point, Greensboro and townships within Guilford County are eligible to apply if they were affected by required closures from March 13-Dec. 30, according to an announcement about the grant from the High Point Arts Council.

The county previously awarded $500,000 in CARES Act money spread out among 39 arts groups.

Any groups that applied previously do not need to resubmit.

The program is intended to be a one-time infusion of emergency money to help stabilize arts and culture groups and provide jobs.

Grant applications will be accepted Sunday through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 20.

Find out more or apply at artsgreensboro.org. Applicants can send questions to ArtFunding@ArtsGreensboro.org no later than 5 p.m. Jan. 18.