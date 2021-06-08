3 injured in overturned vehicle accident in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — Three people were injured when a vehicle overturned in High Point late Monday night, police said in a news release.

About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an overturned 2008 Hyundai Elantra sedan in the middle of East Russell Avenue near Hines Street, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the passengers, a 26-year-old High Point woman, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in critical condition. The driver, a 21-year-old man from High Point, was also taken to Baptist with serious injuries, police said.

A 14-year-old backseat passenger was taken to Moses Cone Medical Center in High Point with minor injuries, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.