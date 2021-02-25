$4,000 reward being offered for information in Irving Park shooting

GREENSBORO — An award of up to $4,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Feb. 13 shooting of a driver in Irving Park.

Officers responded about 6 p.m. that day to a shooting near West Cornwallis and Elmwood drives where a driver was shot, according to Greensboro police. The driver's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Along with a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000, another $2,000 has been added by anonymous donors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.