 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$4,000 reward being offered for information in Irving Park shooting
0 comments
top story

$4,000 reward being offered for information in Irving Park shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency vehicle lights blue, white and red
barbol88

GREENSBORO — An award of up to $4,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a Feb. 13 shooting of a driver in Irving Park.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded about 6 p.m. that day to a shooting near West Cornwallis and Elmwood drives where a driver was shot, according to Greensboro police. The driver's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Along with a Crime Stoppers reward of up to $2,000, another $2,000 has been added by anonymous donors. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit a tip via the P3tips app or website at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Racial inequity in vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News