4 Triad organizations to receive NEA grants

GREENSBORO — Four Triad organizations will receive grants totaling $107,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.
They are among 21 organizations statewide receiving recommended NEA grants for arts projects and partnerships totaling $1,658,300.
All together, the NEA will distribute $91 million in all 50 states and U.S. jurisdictions.
The four Triad organizations received grants for arts projects.
In Greensboro, Dance Project Inc. will receive $20,000.
The Greensboro Literary Organization, which presents this week's annual Greensboro Bound literary festival, will receive $12,000.
ArtsGreensboro, the city’s largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy, will receive $50,000.
In Winston-Salem, the UNC School of the Arts will receive $25,000.
This is the NEA'S second major grant announcement of fiscal year 2022.
- Hanging up the aprons: Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn pass Chaney's restaurant to new owners after 28 years
- North Carolina A&T makes history by awarding more than 3,000 degrees this academic year
- Greensboro Coliseum paid to stop gun shows at the facility, city records show
- WATCH NOW: Four vie for Greensboro mayor as guns and growth have become top concerns
- Update: Lanes on I-40 reopen in Greensboro, police say
- Candidates vie for at-large seat on Guilford County Board of Commissioners
- Actor who played Charlene Darling on ‘Andy Griffith Show’ has died
- Police: High Point teen sentenced to prison on first-degree murder charge from 2019 case
- Four Republicans, two of them teammates, are vying for primary wins in Guilford school board races
- Greensboro chief Brian James to head UNC's police force
- 2 more cases of rabies confirmed in Guilford County
- Guilford voters say 'Yes' to $1.7B in school construction bonds, but no to sales tax to pay for the work
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- Stabbings at restaurant results in shelter-in-place orders at two Asheboro schools
- Authorities issue Silver Alert for missing woman, 22, from Rockingham County
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.