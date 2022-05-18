 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Triad organizations to receive NEA grants

Dance Project

The scene from an outdoor class at an earlier Dance Project Dance Marathon.

 DANCE PROJECT, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Four Triad organizations will receive grants totaling $107,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts. 

They are among 21 organizations statewide receiving recommended NEA grants for arts projects and partnerships totaling $1,658,300. 

All together, the NEA will distribute $91 million in all 50 states and U.S. jurisdictions. 

The four Triad organizations received grants for arts projects.

In Greensboro, Dance Project Inc. will receive $20,000.

The Greensboro Literary Organization, which presents this week's annual Greensboro Bound literary festival, will receive $12,000.

ArtsGreensboro, the city’s largest public and private alliance dedicated to sustaining the local arts economy, will receive $50,000.

In Winston-Salem, the UNC School of the Arts will receive $25,000.

This is the NEA'S second major grant announcement of fiscal year 2022. 

