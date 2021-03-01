42 more COVID-19 deaths reported among Guilford County's care facilities, state report shows

An additional 42 residents of care facilities in Guilford County have died from COVID-19, but it's unclear when those deaths occurred, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.
The deaths were among residents at four sites listed with those as having COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:
• Ashton Health and Rehabilitation saw an increase from eight resident deaths to 15 deaths.
• Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation has had 16 resident deaths. The state's previous reports listed no COVID-19 related deaths there.
• Meridian Center saw an increase from 12 resident deaths to 22 deaths.
• The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center has had nine resident deaths. The state's previous reports listed no COVID-19 related deaths there.
No one at the listed facilities was immediately available Monday to return requests for comment sent by the News & Record.
Guilford County Health Director Iulia Vann said at a news conference last week that the county was catching up on reporting its nursing home numbers to the state. She has said that the death rate from COVID-19 in Guilford County continues to be concerning.
"For the last few weeks, my team has been very focused on making sure that those deaths are being reported appropriately and ... making sure that we have all of the correct information since we did have a huge increase in the number of individuals that have passed away," Vann said.
The NCDHHS releases reports on Tuesdays and Fridays that document the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents at congregate living facilities — including fatalities. The reports do not include the dates cases are reported at the local level, or the dates showing when the county reports data to the state. Data also is subject to change.