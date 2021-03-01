42 more COVID-19 deaths reported among Guilford County's care facilities, state report shows

An additional 42 residents of care facilities in Guilford County have died from COVID-19, but it's unclear when those deaths occurred, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The deaths were among residents at four sites listed with those as having COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services:

• Ashton Health and Rehabilitation saw an increase from eight resident deaths to 15 deaths.

• Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation has had 16 resident deaths. The state's previous reports listed no COVID-19 related deaths there.

• Meridian Center saw an increase from 12 resident deaths to 22 deaths.

• The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center has had nine resident deaths. The state's previous reports listed no COVID-19 related deaths there.

No one at the listed facilities was immediately available Monday to return requests for comment sent by the News & Record.