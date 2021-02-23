46 Triad area artists receive grants financed by N.C. Arts Council

GREENSBORO — Lorena Guillen, vocalist and artistic director of the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, will use a state grant to support the mixing and mastering of the ensemble’s upcoming album.

Robert Young, a Forsyth County saxophonist, will record and film his project "Saxophone Music by Black Composers" to increase awareness of the great music that has been written for the saxophone by Black composers.

Erin Younge, a Randolph County ceramicist, will convert an old horse barn into a ceramic studio along the Pottery Highway in Seagrove.

The three artists are among 46 from Guilford, Forsyth, Randolph, Davidson and Davie counties that have been awarded an Artist Support Grant for professional and artistic development.

The grants — ranging from $500 to $1,500 — are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, as part of a statewide initiative to support artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County announced the awards Tuesday.

More than 195 applications were received. Awards went to artists in visual arts and crafts, literature, film, dance, music, performing arts and spoken word.