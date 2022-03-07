5 Guilford County stories from last week to read

Here are five stories from the past week that are worth another read, or a first read if you missed them last week:
Those toxins released from illegal dumping and burning? They make their way to your dinner plate and lungs, experts say
Couches, TVs, mattresses, brush piles, bags spilling household trash.
Sound like the contents of a pile you’ve recently walked or driven past?
Or maybe you’ve caught a whiff of plastic burning in the area.
You’re not alone. It’s illegal dumping and burning, and it’s been a problem for years.
“It’s significantly widespread,” said Lorelei Elkins, Guilford County’s sole solid waste enforcement officer. “There are some hot spots, but I have cases throughout the county.
“You name it — furniture, plastic, household trash, it just gets dumped and burned,” she said.
• • •
TAKING A DIFFERENT PATH: Four Triad student-athletes choose service academies
One is a basketball player from a military family. Another is a basketball player who is at the top of his class academically and wants to be a pediatrician. A third is a football player who wants to be the first in his family to graduate from college. And another is a football player who says he just wants “to grow as a human and not just make the people around me happy, but make the world a better place.”
Four very different young men from across the Triad, but all four have one significant thing in common: They are committed to attend a military academy and compete in college athletics.
• • •
Guilford's newest commissioner welcomes the 'headaches', pledges to be 'servant leader'
GREENSBORO — Guilford County’s newest commissioner, Frankie T. Jones Jr., took the oath of office on Thursday night.
Former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Henry Frye administered the oath to Jones, who was surrounded by family.
Jones will represent District 7, which covers eastern Greensboro and Pleasant Garden. The seat became open in January with the death of longtime Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.
• • •
Anthony Timmons looks to rebuild Western Guilford football
GREENSBORO — Anthony Timmons knew he was taking on a challenge when he agreed to become head football coach at Western Guilford. The Hornets haven’t had a winning season since 2008 and haven’t made the NCHSAA playoffs since 2012.
But after leading three different high school programs for the last 14 years, the former North Davidson and Winston-Salem State linebacker knows what it takes.
“Coming in and setting a good, hard-working foundation is going to be key,” says Timmons, 41. “The young men need to understand that you can’t go on and play in college without the grades. We’re also going to focus on the weight room. That’s something I really believe in and an area where I know we have a lot of work to do.”
• • •
Who killed Asia and Ashton? And why? Seven years later, answers are elusive.
GREENSBORO — The last turn onto Thurston Avenue would have been short.
The dead-end road, near an industrial park and undeveloped area just off South Buffalo Creek, was dark and otherwise quiet. Especially at night.
How did 22-year-old Asia Brown and 2-year-old son Ashton end up in the trunk of her 2005 Buick LaCrosse? And why?
Investigators have more questions than answers seven years later.
“There’s no new information,” said Ron Glenn, a Greensboro police spokesman.
Mother and son’s bodies were later found so badly burned in the car she had just purchased, that the coroner’s office, having done thousands and thousands of autopsies, couldn’t tell if they were alive or dead when the car was set on fire. “Homicidal violence of undetermined means” is what is written as the cause of death on the N.C. Medical Examiner’s autopsy reports.