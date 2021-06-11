 Skip to main content
5 more COVID-19 cases reported at Guilford County nursing home; outbreaks at three other facilities declared over by state health officials
5 more COVID-19 cases reported at Guilford County nursing home; outbreaks at three other facilities declared over by state health officials

GREENSBORO — Five more cases of COVID-19 at a McLeansville nursing home were included in a state report released earlier this week.

Iulia Vann, director of Guilford County Public Health Department, explains how their new bus will help bring vaccines to the people.

The cases are part of an outbreak reported at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation, 5533 Burlington Road. The additional cases, involving four residents and one staff member, are included in Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitation.

The outbreak involves a total of six residents and four staff members. Because of delays between the time cases are reported at the local level and the time data appears in state reports, these numbers may reflect cases where the patient has since recovered.

A spokeswoman for SanStone Health & Rehabilitation, which owns Ashton, did not respond to an email and phone message seeking comment.

Outbreaks at three other facilities in Guilford County were declared over, according to Tuesday's report.

Those outbreaks involved:

• Meridian Center, 707 N. Elm. St., High Point, (207 total cases, 23 deaths).

• The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center, 2005 Shannon Gray Court, Jamestown, (four total cases, no deaths).

• Brookdale Northwest, 5801 Old Oak Ridge Road, Greensboro, (four cases total, no deaths).

An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. NCDHHS considers an outbreak over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

