50 years later, Dudley High School sweethearts back together — with a little help from a teen idol

The story of James and Vivian’s reunion is filled with surprises, near-misses and a minor but critical appearance from an R&B singer best-known for her hit “Mashed Potato Time," one of the best-selling singles of 1962.

That song, and the accompanying dance, was all the rage just a few years before a young Vivian spotted the good-looking boy in black slacks and a yellow shirt hanging out near some ball fields on Washington Street in Greensboro.

James noticed her, too, and worked up the courage to talk to her. Soon, they went to a movie, a teen-romance flick.

“She was beautiful, gorgeous, bubbly,” James said. “She had all the things I was looking for in a young lady.”

Theirs was a classic mid-century courtship. He swung by her house each morning to carry her books and hold her hand as they walked to Dudley High School. In the evenings, they would sit on her front porch well into the night, talking and looking at the full moon, until her mom shooed him away.

A few years later, he was called to New Jersey to take care of his ailing mom.

He told a heart-broken Vivian: “I’ll be back.”