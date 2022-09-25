6th Annual Veterans Day parade planned for Nov. 5 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The 6th Annual Greensboro Honors: Veterans Day Parade will be Nov. 5.
The annual parade starts at noon at Elm and E. Lindsay streets, and will go on rain or shine, the Disabled American Veterans–Chapter 20 said in a news release. The parade starts and ends in front of the Kontoor Brands building on East Lindsay Street.
The parade will honor local Gold Star families. They represent those from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces who have died in all conflicts. Veterans from World War Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and female veterans will also be showcased.
Area high school marching bands and JROTC units, and various clubs, organizations and businesses will participate against a backdrop of military vehicles and floats provided by local businesses.
The parade is being held in partnership with the city of Greensboro.