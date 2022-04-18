7,800 gallons of untreated wastewater enters tributary of Horsepen Creek, Greensboro officials say

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro had a discharge of approximately 7,800 gallons of untreated wastewater from a sewer manhole at 1704 Fox Hollow Road, according to a news release from the city.
The discharge occurred on April 17 for approximately 2 hours due to an accumulation of roots in an 8-inch sewer main. The untreated wastewater entered an unnamed tributary of Horsepen Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
The main was unstopped by using a combination sewer cleaning truck to prevent further discharge. Nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek.