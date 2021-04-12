7 additional COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents in Guilford County, state report shows

GREENSBORO — Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported between two different senior care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which releases reports on Tuesdays and Fridays, documents the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents in senior care facilities, and the number of related deaths. In Friday’s report, it updated the number of deaths at the following sites:

• Maryfield Nursing Home, 1315 Greensboro Road, has had five resident deaths. An administrator was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon. No deaths were previously reported in the outbreak at the nursing home.

• Guilford Health Care Center, 2041 Willow Road, has had two additional resident deaths, for a cumulative total of 10. The center's website, www.mfa.net/coronavirus-covid-19-information-guilford-health-care-center, has the latest details about precautions at the facility.

The state's report does not include the dates of death or when they were reported to the state by county health department officials.