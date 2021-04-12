 Skip to main content
7 additional COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents in Guilford County, state report shows
GREENSBORO — Seven additional COVID-19 deaths were reported between two different senior care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is doubling down on their decision not to send an influx of vaccines to Michigan, where the state is experiencing a spike in cases.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which releases reports on Tuesdays and Fridays, documents the number of COVID-19 cases among staff and residents in senior care facilities, and the number of related deaths. In Friday’s report, it updated the number of deaths at the following sites:

• Maryfield Nursing Home, 1315 Greensboro Road, has had five resident deaths. An administrator was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon. No deaths were previously reported in the outbreak at the nursing home.

• Guilford Health Care Center, 2041 Willow Road, has had two additional resident deaths, for a cumulative total of 10. The center's website, www.mfa.net/coronavirus-covid-19-information-guilford-health-care-center, has the latest details about precautions at the facility.

The state's report does not include the dates of death or when they were reported to the state by county health department officials.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

An outbreak was declared over at Friends Homes West, which previously had 11 positive cases among staff members, according to the state report.

State officials note that data in these reports are preliminary and subject to change as more information is obtained.

 

Monday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: 1,469 new cases, Monday's data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows. The state's cumulative total now stands at 935,061. There were a total of 16,986 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

Guilford County: A total of 43,402 cases (827 cases per 10,000 residents) and 630 deaths have occurred, according to state health officials. That's an increase of 456 cases since Friday's report and three new deaths.

Cone Health: There were 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 66% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: 12,290 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded as of Monday, an increase of 42 from Friday's report.

N.C. hospitalizations: 904 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to the most recent data based on reports from 89% of the state's hospitals. That's seven fewer than on Saturday.

Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 161,049 first doses and 115,981 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.87 million doses have been administered in that same time.

