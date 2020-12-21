7 recent deaths in care facilities in Guilford linked to COVID-19, state health officials say

State health officials recently identified three COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities in Guilford County that included a combined 37 cases among staff, 112 among residents and seven residents' deaths.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' report showed Ashton Health and Rehabilitation has had 26 staff members and 78 residents test positive for COVID-19, and three residents have died from the highly contagious respiratory virus.
Westchester Manor at Providence Place has had seven staff members and 16 residents test positive for COVID-19, and three residents have died of COVID-19, the report showed.
Richland Place has had four staff members and 18 residents test positive for COVID-19, and one resident had died, according to the report.
Messages left with each facility were not returned by press time.
The report from state health officials does not indicate the dates when positive test results were received or when they were reported at the local level. The semi-weekly report, which is issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, also does not indicate when the deaths occurred.
On its website, the NCDHHS notes that data in the reports is preliminary, and these numbers and facilities are subject to change. Cases listed in the reports do not necessarily represent active cases.
