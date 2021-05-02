 Skip to main content
79-year-old man who was missing has returned home safely, Greensboro police say
79-year-old man who was missing has returned home safely, Greensboro police say

Updated May 2

GREENSBORO — Glenn Byerly, a 79-year-old man who was reported missing, has returned home safely, Greensboro police said. 

Posted May 1

GREENSBORO —  Police are looking for a 79-year-old man who was last seen on Saturday afternoon.

The department on Saturday issued a Silver Alert for Glenn Byerly, who may be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Byerly is a white male who is 5-foot-10-inches tall and 226 pounds, police said in a news release.

He was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Saturday and may be driving a gray, 2005 Buick LeSabre with N.C. license plate EBN8216. He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt and navy blue pants. He wears gold-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 336-373-2435 or 911.

Glenn Byerly

