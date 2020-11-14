9-year-old Penny Weiss spreads 'Pawsitivity' with business raising money for others

GREENSBORO — Penny Weiss crouches over her newest design, while making lively markings across the paper.
Then she hops up and moon walks across the floor.
It's January 2020, before COVID-19 becomes a household word, and you might not be able to tell in the moment that the then 8-year-old pet lover, philanthropist and businessperson with her own LLC has an upcoming surgery, where a specialist will take out her spine, break it apart and fuse it back together with a rod so that it heals into a single and straight bone.
In this moment, she's in full Penny, the "Pawsitivity" girl mode — smart, witty and adorable.
She changes the mood in the room this day, like always, with her smile and her banter.
"A 'lil shining star," said her dad, John Weiss, who is seated nearby.
An old soul thanks to her music lover dad and mother's dry wit, she has a fierce competitive streak playing Mario Kart online with friends.
She is also a local celebrity of sorts who counts the women of the Greensboro Arm Wrestling League and other WrestleCade fans among her admirers. The designer, who has scoliosis, is the legal owner of Pennys Pawsitive Pins, a venture she undertook to help others.
The now 9-year-old fourth grader sells hand-drawn original artwork, pins and stickers, which she has also learned to convert into a digital format.
"I love how I see someone wearing one and it's a happy feeling," Penny said. "It just makes me feel happy that they are having a 'pawsitive' day."
Her dollars, which she earned herself, are all over the community through the Interactive Resource Center, the Sheets Pet Clinic, Guilford Education Alliance and SPCA of the Triad.
Only now, she's the one in need.
Suffering in silence
Her parents, who met back in the MySpace era and later found out they had lots of mutual friends, call her their little blessing.
They hadn't planned to have children after Caroline moved from Iowa to North Carolina, where John was living. They thought they couldn't. But then came Penny.
Around the age of 2 she was diagnosed with scoliosis.
"We always kind of thought she had it," because of the tightness of her muscles, her mother said.
Her father has a rare muscle disease — with under 100 known cases in the world — called SJS or Schwartz Jampel Syndrome. He also has other related health problems, including restrictive lung disease caused by the scoliosis.
He is on disability, and Caroline, a stay-at-home mom, holds the family together with everything from keeping the schedule of doctor appointments to keeping up with homework.
Doctors found that Penny's curving spine was starting to affect her lungs and create other issues. She would need major surgery to straighten her spine.
At the urging of friends, the family started a gofundme account to help with medical and related costs. They have raised about $11,000 toward their $15,000 goal.
"For a gal who helps out doggies," wrote Kirsten Olson, who donated $150. "I am helping out on behalf of my doggies, Midnight, Squiggle, and Ruckus. Thank you, Penny. $50 for each pooch.
Life has been dicey for the family since the couple was able to buy a small, tidy home on the outskirts of Greensboro in 2014. Shortly after, Caroline, then working, was the victim of a hit-and-run car wreck after another driver ran a red light. Since then, they've survived on John Weiss's fixed income and help from their family. Their older model minivan gave out during one of the four-hour round trips to see the spine specialist and they began renting a car every few months for checkups and brace readjustments.
But they were mostly suffering in silence while supporting Penny's work.
"We recognize there are many others in the world in much worse situations, but we are spent," Caroline Weiss said. "Emotionally, physically, mentally, it's just been too much for us, and we just want Penny to have the best we can give her."
Penny didn't inherit SJS, her father's medical condition, but was also born with a curving spine like her dad, and was eventually diagnosed with congenital scoliosis.
For much of her childhood she wore a brace to help straighten her spine. But the s-shaped curve to Penny's spine was getting worse.
Surgery was scheduled because of the threat to her heart and other organs, but then Raleigh spine specialist and researcher Dr. Lloyd Hey put it off. He had seen some improvements and thought he could wait. Doctors usually want to wait until the age of 12 or so to prevent having to do the surgery a second time since the trunk is still growing, which is what happened to her father.
That news, good news, left her mother bawling and her father collapsed onto the examining table earlier this spring.
Meanwhile Penny, who had been stressed about the surgery, literally moon walked around the room at not having to have the surgery and not having to miss the end of the school year and three field trips the class had planned.
"Now, I get to continue being a kid," she told them.
The coronavirus would change that for Penny and her classmates.
And by July, Penny's spine had noticeably begun to curve again.
"It had progressed too much," Caroline Weiss said.
The surgery in August lasted about six hours. There were no complications.
"Her spine was like a winding mountain road," said John Weiss. "It is now a straightaway."
Artful aid
"You are PURR-fect" (with a hand-drawn cat) and "Gopher your dreams" (with the words surrounding one of the toothy characters in outer space) are among bestsellers in the online shop on pawsitivepins.com.
"Keep it Magical, y'all" with a unicorn, is another.
"I don't know what my favorite pin is because I love them all," Penny said of the expanding catalog.
The girl who talks of becoming an astronaut brainstorms sayings with her parents.
The final say is all Penny's.
She pays for everything — including table, banners, and other supplies — from her own savings because of the family's limited income.
"It's hers from top to bottom," her father said.
Penny handles 100% of the money. Her parents, who already designed buttons mostly for bands and businesses for extra money, consider themselves volunteers when they pitch in.
"If she does not press her buttons herself we do charge her the discounted 'friends and family' rate for us making her buttons for her," he said. "But any money she makes is all her doing."
She became a young philanthropist at the age of 7, when Lola and Kitty, the family's longtime dogs, died back to back from old age.
They were at the Sheets Pet Clinic, waiting to say their goodbye, when Penny began playing with the cats in the lobby that were up for adoption as part of the Feral Cat Fund.
She asked her parents what she could do to help out.
Her parents couldn't make a financial donation.
They brainstormed and her parents suggested she design a button that she could sell as a way to raise money for the clinic's work. She came up with the drawings, her father scanned them and they made batches to take to the vet's office. They soon sold out.
Soon, they were picking up other causes.
The Top of the Rawk Awards, a local charity initiative, later donated an older iPad Pro and Apple pencil to help continue drawing.
She's put on a workshop on using scraps of paper to make new eye-catching bookmarks and, before COVID-19, set up her table of wares at a Galentine celebration honoring the friendship of women, and the Corner Farmer's Market.
Of her earnings, Penny donated 25% each month, placed 25% in her savings, with 10-15% to her pocket for spending money and investing anything left back into the business.
In a year she made $1,000 to spread around.
All using her talents.
When her parents were scrounging for rental car money, they got a grant to pay for some of the trips through the Children's Scoliosis Foundation, which also began sending out Penny's Pawsitive Pins with their care packages for children having surgery for scoliosis.
In February, the representative of a dog toy company visited her from Connecticut with ideas for a collaboration using her art, although that's since stalled by the coronavirus. Other companies have sent supplies to donate in her company's name.
'No more braces'
Surgery has left a tiny railroad track down her back.
With a Halloween cat mask on her face, she's holding the before and after X-rays in her tiny hands and discussing her prognosis. Still unable to sit for long periods of time, she is a bit slower but up and walking.
"No more braces," she said of the back brace she had to wear almost every night to bed for years.
"I can go like this, now," she said, while adding a ballerina move.
She hands the X-rays back to her mom.
And moon walks across the driveway at the family's home.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
