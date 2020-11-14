9-year-old Penny Weiss spreads 'Pawsitivity' with business raising money for others

But they were mostly suffering in silence while supporting Penny's work.

"We recognize there are many others in the world in much worse situations, but we are spent," Caroline Weiss said. "Emotionally, physically, mentally, it's just been too much for us, and we just want Penny to have the best we can give her."

Penny didn't inherit SJS, her father's medical condition, but was also born with a curving spine like her dad, and was eventually diagnosed with congenital scoliosis.

For much of her childhood she wore a brace to help straighten her spine. But the s-shaped curve to Penny's spine was getting worse.

Surgery was scheduled because of the threat to her heart and other organs, but then Raleigh spine specialist and researcher Dr. Lloyd Hey put it off. He had seen some improvements and thought he could wait. Doctors usually want to wait until the age of 12 or so to prevent having to do the surgery a second time since the trunk is still growing, which is what happened to her father.

That news, good news, left her mother bawling and her father collapsed onto the examining table earlier this spring.