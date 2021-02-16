911 call released in death of 1-year-old High Point boy

Help can be heard arriving, but voices become distant later in the call, making conversation difficult to decipher. She tells someone that her son was "cold" when she woke up. Franklin also identifies herself to first responders and says that her "other son" is there with them in the home.

Franklin asks a first responder if her baby is alive.

"Right now he does not have a pulse," the first responder replies. "He is not breathing."

EMS took the boy to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead there, police said.

A Jan. 27 autopsy revealed the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the boy's body. The medical examiner also told investigators that there were previous injuries that indicated a history of physical abuse, police said.

Police are still investigating what happened. This is the first criminal homicide in High Point for 2021, according to police.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 Tips mobile app.

