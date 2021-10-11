 Skip to main content
99% of Cone Health employees comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirement, hospital system says
GREENSBORO — More than 99 percent of employees with Cone Health have complied with the hospital system's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all staff, Cone Health said in a news release Monday. 

Of Cone Health's 13,000 team members, 68 chose not the receive the vaccine and have voluntarily left the hospital system. 

Cone Health's July 22 announcement about the vaccine requirement met with mixed reaction. 

The public, along with several of the hospital system's employees, protested outside of Moses Cone Hospital in late July, arguing that staff should be allowed to choose whether or not they receive the vaccine. 

Employees were given until Oct. 1 to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Proof of vaccination was required by Oct. 7, Cone Health said. 

As of Monday, 112 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized within Cone Health hospitals. Of those patients, 95 are unvaccinated, according to the latest data available. 

