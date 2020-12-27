 Skip to main content
A brrrrisk turn around the block
top story

A brrrrisk turn around the block

Stsndalone Weather

Terry Pitts dresses warm for walking his dog Doobie around the block in their neighborhood in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, December 26, 2020.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

It was a bit on the nippy side Saturday when Terry Pitts took his dog Doobie around the block, so he bundled up. It will be a bit warmer and sunny the next few days. The National Weather Service predicts highs up to 49 degrees on Sunday, 52 degrees on Monday and in the mid to upper 40s the next two days, with partly to mostly sunny skies.

