A COVID-19 testing site and a vaccination clinic have closed in Guilford County, but others remain open

The COVID-19 testing clinic at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., and the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, closed on Wednesday, officials announced in a news release.
The sites were managed by StarMed, according to the release from the Guilford County Division of Public Health.
StarMed is operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the health department's High Point facility parking lot at 501 E. Green Drive. To schedule an appointment at this location, visit www.starmed.care.
COVID-19 testing locations are also available in Guilford County through providers including:
• Cone Health: www.conehealth.com
• CVS: www.cvs.com
• Walgreen’s: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/findcare/coronavirus.jsp
• Wal-Mart: https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing
For a full list of locations, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing.