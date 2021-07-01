 Skip to main content
A COVID-19 testing site and a vaccination clinic have closed in Guilford County, but others remain open
A COVID-19 testing site and a vaccination clinic have closed in Guilford County, but others remain open

The COVID-19 testing clinic at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., and the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at High Point University Community Center, 921 Eastchester Drive, closed on Wednesday, officials announced in a news release.

The sites were managed by StarMed, according to the release from the Guilford County Division of Public Health.

Tuskegee is the one-word answer some people give as a reason they're avoiding COVID-19 vaccines. A new ad campaign launched Wednesday with relatives of men who unwittingly became part of the infamous experiment wants to change minds.

StarMed is operating a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the health department's High Point facility parking lot at 501 E. Green Drive. To schedule an appointment at this location, visit www.starmed.care.

COVID-19 testing locations are also available in Guilford County through providers including:

• Cone Health: www.conehealth.com

• CVS: www.cvs.com

• Walgreen’s: https://www.walgreens.com/topic/findcare/coronavirus.jsp

• Wal-Mart: https://corporate.walmart.com/covid19testing

• Target: https://www.target.com/c/clinic/-/N-54x94?Nao=0

For a full list of locations, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing.

