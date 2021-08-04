'A different world': At the Greensboro Science Center, a lucky few get to experience life inside the tanks

It's only once they've passed the physical requirements that they're able to move onto classroom training.

"The process start to finish usually takes a couple of months to get through before they can actually come in and dive in one of our systems," Wiegand said.

But once they finish, volunteers are given a glimpse into a world they wouldn't find if they were in the ocean.

"I'm never going to do a dive and see two sandbar sharks, a black nose shark, southern stingray, an eagle ray, a puffer fish — all within one little view of my mask," Wiegand said.

Wiegand thinks that unique opportunity is what attracts volunteers. She believes many want to give back to the Science Center, which has given so much to the community.

The up close interaction with the marine life is a huge bonus, she admits. It's her favorite part of being the Science Center's dive safety officer.

Stemming from a love of the "underwater world," Wiegand said she could swim before she could walk.

"I started diving as a teenager and just said, 'This is it. This is what I want to do.'"

She's been a dive professional since 2000, and joined the Greensboro Science Center last year.