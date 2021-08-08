A doctor's conversations with his mom leads to a generous gift that's helping Greensboro's homeless get health care

GREENSBORO — They were the kinds of near-daily telephone conversations a son has while checking on his mother several states away, including what’s going on with him at work.
The son, a Cone Health doctor, spoke with a passion about seeing patients on site at the city’s largest homeless shelter, and the other ideas he was working on with his employer.
He told her with almost spellbinding results about the two men with undiagnosed severe spinal stenosis about to turn them into quadripalegics.
“They didn’t really know, they just had chronic pain and they kept being pedaled from one ER to the next and about to be paralyzed from the neck down,” said Dr. Patrick Wright, the son.
Wright was able to get the MRIs the men needed and worked with an orthopedic surgeon and a neurosurgeon who basically did pro bono work on their necks.
During another conversation with his mom, Wright expressed the joy he got in helping another patient — a severe diabetic who had been in and out of the hospital — organize his pill box each week. He was making sure the patient was getting his medicine and had kept an eye on his insulin levels the past six weeks.
“He hasn’t been in the hospital since,” he told her.
In yet another conversation, Ruth Wright’s declaration would leave her son speechless.
It was about a financial gift she had planned to give a large cancer hospital in Miami.
“I’d like to give it to Cone Health,’” she told him in 2020.
Ruth Wright, widowed after the death of Wright’s father a decade ago, had given generously to a variety of organizations in the past. The family owns a soybean processing plant.
“She’s an humble woman with a big heart,” Wright said. “She just really wants to help people.”
He almost immediately called Michelle Schneider, Cone Health’s chief philanthropy officer, whom he had earlier gotten to know when she shadowed him on rounds. He asked her about gifting protocols.
“He said, ‘What would it look like if my family gave a gift?’” Schneider recalled.
And then he told her how much.
“I was like, ‘Did he just say, ‘$600,000?’” she now says with a laugh.
His widowed 87-year-old mother is physically frail and prefers to stay out of the spotlight, although she shared her thoughts with Schneider. They are telling the story in hopes that it might encourage the philanthropy of others.
Ruth Wright’s gift is one of the largest the hospital has received recently connected to patient care. There are other established patient funds for cancer and heart patients. This one, accessible throughout the Cone footprint, is largely unrestricted and can be used with input from the patients’ care team of doctors, nurses and social workers.
The money is being managed through the Ruth Helen O’Bryan Wright Endowment, and the Wright Patient Assistance Fund, which began making gifts right away to help patients with everyday necessities, such as shoes, wheelchairs or help keeping the lights on, that impact their care.
“This fund fills those gaps — whatever they are,” Schneider said.
* * * *
Dr. Patrick Wright is standing in the doorway of the small office at Urban Ministry, just off from the shelter’s living quarters. It is stocked with supplies, including a glucose monitor and over-the-counter medicines, including gobs and gobs of the skin cream that help the kinds of callouses that especially bedevil the homeless, who walk around most of their day.
Wright, a Vanderbilt Medical School and Baylor College of Medicine pulmonary care specialist, is several hours into the weekly clinic.
“I just saw him today,” Wright said of one of the men with the back problems he had told his mother about, “and he’s like perfectly normal.”
And even off the narcotic pain killers.
Wright’s next appointment, David Richardson, walks in. He has the pill container they organize each week.
“I’m a lung doctor by training — internal medicine, critical care — but I‘ve really become more of a primary care,” Wright will later say. “I’m driven to do this. I can’t shut it off and I don’t intend to.”
Some might not understand the chills he gets driving home, he said. Or the joy that he feels when patients — waiting for the dinner hour — holler out and wave as he walks across the parking lot.
Over his career he has long worked to make connections with his patients, but this phase of his life is different. He is near tears when he talks about a shelter resident who had been falling off city buses.
Everyone thought it was his alcoholism. Then the man had a seizure in the lobby of the Weaver House. Wright got him stabilized and, after an evaluation at the Cone Health Community Health and Wellness Center, doctors found that he had chronic neurological problems due to a cervical spine stenosis.
Treating the root cause of his pain also helped get him off alcohol.
The work has reawakened Wright’s faith.
It goes back four years when another doctor invited him to serve at the weekly breakfast at Urban Ministry. At the breakfast, organized decades ago by artist Bill Mangum, Wright’s highly-trained hands had the chance to make the eggs.
“For me it was a spiritual calling,” Wright said.
Wright had spent years in pulmonary care and then hospital quality and safety administration.
“It was just impossible to ignore,” he said of the voice that urged him back to hands-on patient care.
Wright asked his then supervisor, future Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, if he could go back to seeing patients. Only this time he wanted to try new ideas for caring for the community.
In 2017, he became medical director of the Congregational Nurses Program as part of the hospital’s health and wellness initiative. He would handle calls from a network of nurses in the field — mostly embedded in faith communities and vulnerable areas — who might need prescriptions or a doctor to take a look at someone.
Wright and the nurses also travel in one of Cone Health’s fleet of specially-fitted buses that double as mobile clinics. Last week he and his team vaccinated more than a dozen people at a church in a low-vaccination area.
He had asked Cagle about pursuing a one-day-a-week clinic based at Urban Ministry. The clinic would double as an access point for patients to be seen as part of the health and wellness initiative, which focuses on handling medical issues before they became emergency room visits.
With support from Cagle and outgoing CEO Terry Akin, Wright approached Urban Ministry in January 2020 with the idea. If necessary, patients would get referrals to the hospital system’s Community Health and Wellness Center on East Wendover Avenue for follow-up care, where Wright would also see patients.
From volunteering there, Wright has developed a more in-depth understanding of the complexity of poverty and the havoc it can wreak on the mind and body.
“So much has to do with the barriers and injustices they are facing,” Wright said.
A congregational nurse was already on site and local nursing students often provided basic blood pressure checks and information.
Wright knew right away there was a problem with people living at the shelter easily getting to a pharmacy to pick up needed prescriptions. As part of their set-up, the congregational nurse would pick up prescriptions filled at the community center pharmacy, so patients could come back for them the next day. Another pharmacy, Friendly Pharmacy on Lawndale Drive, worked with those with insurance who had trouble meeting copays.
“He’s a great man doing great work,” said the Rev. Myron Wilkins, Urban Ministry’s executive director, noting Wright has made a difference.
Wright saw 100 individuals during 300 appointments during the pandemic. When those in the shelter were moved to hotels, he began making house calls to see them.
“We knew that in the homeless population, COVID could be devastating,” Wright said.
During that time, however, there was no COVID-19 contact tracing that traced back to the shelter. Wright said they had a strong testing plan and started offering vaccines as soon as they could.
As with the son, the mother wanted to be a part of this work.
* * * *
The money Ruth Wright donated is largely unrestricted. The biggest use thus far has been to help purchase medicine. Even people with insurance often struggle with the copay, Wright said.
“Imagine that you spend eight hours in the emergency room, you are given a prescription and you go to CVS and even with your insurance can’t afford the copay,” Wright said. “Therefore you don’t get your antibiotic. And guess what? You are back in the ER with sepsis.”
Schneider, the system’s chief philanthropy officer, knew the money would change lives.
“It’s the simple things that derail people,” Schneider said. “If we address the simple things we can also avoid the big things.”
A decade ago, an anonymous donor’s gift helped set up a program that provided transition care — including a hotel room, bus passes, nurses and social workers to check up on patients — until it ran out. Others have set up patient care funds for people under specific care, such as breast cancer and heart conditions.
Ruth Wright’s gift is also helps the patient’s care team be supportive, Schneider said.
“It helps our physicians and nurses have deep and meaningful conversations with their patients because they can respond,” Schneider said. “They feel empowered to ask questions.”
As important, Schneider said, is the message patients are getting from Wright and the other people caring for them.
“I just really appreciate that in his words and his actions he’s living our commitment to be right there with his patients,” Schneider said. “And he’s teaching the rest of us how to do that.”
Wright’s big dream is to be able to have a clinic space and staff to provide medical respite for homeless people who are too frail to be on the street but are not ill enough to be in the hospital. He has been following the work of Dr. Jim O’Connell, whose work helped establish the country’s first medical respite program in 1995.
He has been moved to track down patients in his care in tent cities that he says are in surprising places across the city.
Poverty and homelessness are not easily solved, and Wright knows he doesn’t have all the answers. But that’s no reason to give up, he said.
“There are so many ways,” he said, “that people can help.”
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.