A doctor's conversations with his mom leads to a generous gift that's helping Greensboro's homeless get health care

GREENSBORO — They were the kinds of near-daily telephone conversations a son has while checking on his mother several states away, including what’s going on with him at work.

The son, a Cone Health doctor, spoke with a passion about seeing patients on site at the city’s largest homeless shelter, and the other ideas he was working on with his employer.

He told her with almost spellbinding results about the two men with undiagnosed severe spinal stenosis about to turn them into quadripalegics.

“They didn’t really know, they just had chronic pain and they kept being pedaled from one ER to the next and about to be paralyzed from the neck down,” said Dr. Patrick Wright, the son.

Wright was able to get the MRIs the men needed and worked with an orthopedic surgeon and a neurosurgeon who basically did pro bono work on their necks.

During another conversation with his mom, Wright expressed the joy he got in helping another patient — a severe diabetic who had been in and out of the hospital — organize his pill box each week. He was making sure the patient was getting his medicine and had kept an eye on his insulin levels the past six weeks.