A fruitful endeavor? Duo dressed as banana, strawberry dance for tips along busy Greensboro road.
A fruitful endeavor? Duo dressed as banana, strawberry dance for tips along busy Greensboro road.

During their break from Tropical Cafe in Greensboro, an enterprising duo took advantage of their unique work outfits to earn some extra cash Friday afternoon.

Grayson Kanoy, dressed as a banana, and Anna Conahan, dressed as a strawberry, danced for tips at the intersection of New Garden Road and Battleground Avenue. The pair said they were bored and just wanted to do something a little fun.

"I'm not sure anyone will actually tip us," Conahan said.

Not long after, the pair got their first tip — $3.

