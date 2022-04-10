A Greensboro doctor, back from Ukraine border, wishes he 'could have done more'

GREENSBORO — Dr. Steve Daub was headed to Hungary with his medical bag to help Ukrainian refugees crossing the border.

And when he arrived, Daub did his part — just not in the way he expected.

He's packed his medical bags numerous times before and ended up birthing babies in Africa, treating infections in Haiti after the 2011 earthquake, and, well, picking up cholera there as well.

"The CDC came here for months to draw my blood," Daub said of being airlifted back home.

But a series of things thwarted his latest plans by the time he got to Hungary, including a member of his host family being diagnosed with COVID-19. So the semi-retired family practitioner ended up working in a warehouse miles away, packing meals that would be transported to the border. He had to remind himself that he had gone to do what he could, regardless of what that might be.

And this time, it wouldn't involve medicine.

"When you sign on for a mission trip like this, you don't really know what you are going to do," Daub said. "I wish I could have done more, but they put you where you are needed.

"We do what's necessary."

Daub, who has volunteered in the Appalachians, Sri Lanka, the Middle East and is headed to the Dominican Republic later this year, was initially disappointed but realized the food he packaged would be sustenance to the souls of people who are hungry, tired and likely afraid as their lives have been uprooted. He has traveled with ecumenical medial teams and others, including Global Health Relief, Sisters of Mercy and Baptists on Mission.

Sometimes, there is a connection with a mission or host family in the area. On those trips, doctors usually bring as much medicine as they can fit in their medical bags.

For smaller efforts, doctors might go to a nearby village or location where they have a relationship with an organization already established or look for a teacher who can help with language barriers.

"We would just put up a tent, put out some tables and they would come," Daub recalled.

That's what took place during his first mission trip in 2010, which took Daub to a South Sudan village where few had access to doctors.

After seeing images of people leaving Ukraine, Daub knew that he had medical training that could easily be used there.

"I just had to go," he said.

But that's not how things played out.

Daub ended up in Budapest where established charities were already working to get donations, many of which came in large supply from other countries. Those packages included toiletries, non-perishable foods, crackers and nutrition bars. Volunteers at the border would hand them out. Daub started realizing that he might have been there for another reason.

"I missed the interaction and talking to the people," said Daub, who also teaches nurse-practitioners at N.C. A&T.

In Budapest, those Daub worked alongside included a mother and daughter from Raleigh and a rancher from Charlotte.

While there, he played soccer with the children of a 15-member Roma refugee family that was being helped by a Hungarian Baptist church.

Daub gives talks about his mission work and he is quick to remind people that they do not have to travel outside of their community or the country as long as they're helping in some way.

"There is a lot of good going on out there," Daub said.

But as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked the rest of the world not to forget the country, the doctor became an example of that.

He had done his part. Just not in the way he expected.

"It worked out fine," Daub said.

