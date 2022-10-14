A Greensboro pantry is set up to look like a real grocery store. Today's special: dignity.

GREENSBORO — A young mother pushing a shopping cart grabs Hamburger Helper, blueberries and apples.

Peeking underneath the pile are the kinds of things to be added to other meals over the next few days, including a can of corn.

It's a scene unfolding hundreds of times a day at most grocery stores. Only there's no register here to ring up the items when she's done — although volunteers will bag up her selections.

The month-old Client Choice at Greensboro Urban Ministry is one of the few food pantries where families can shop for their own groceries. Most other pantries only offer pre-bagged groceries.

But not here.

"We just ask people to be kind," said Peaches Nicholson-Aye, the food pantry supervisor and one of three employees that assist the dozens of daily shoppers.

WANT TO GO? What: Client Choice Food Pantry Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays Where: Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 W. Gate City Blvd. Note: For questions about donations, contact Mary O'Neill 336-271-5959, ext. 361

The idea for Client Choice had been bubbling up for years at the city's largest emergency safety net. Most recently, it was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic and then later the blockage of container ships that delayed the pantry's food coolers for six months.

In the interim, the nonprofit had lost volunteers — many of whom were retirees who wove helping into their weekly schedules.

There were other setbacks, too. Urban Ministry had been unable to hold its twice-annual community food drives since the onset of the pandemic, which account for a large portion of donations. That drive resumes this weekend from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 16 area Food Lion stores, seven Harris Teeter stores and two Walmart Neighborhood Markets (Alamance Church and Guilford College).

But that's all in the past. Client Choice is up and running.

With the pre-bagged groceries, people could only get them four times a year. Now, people can stop by and shop once a week.

"It may not be the easiest thing for us," said Mary O'Neill, the food pantry director, "but we think it's a good thing for our clients."

While free to the public, there are some shopping restrictions. Visitors don't have to fill out income-guideline paperwork, but they must have a photo ID and a Guilford County address. The organization doesn't serve High Point but refers people to agencies there.

Also, some large packaged items are reserved for bigger families. Clients are asked how many people are in their family, and that results in a color-coded system for some items, such as the Costco pie that feeds more than a dozen.

Mostly, though, people have the same variety of choices.

"I've seen steaks in there marked $28," said Mallorie Woods, a Forsyth Tech nursing student helping to bag items at checkout. "Sometimes there's Ben and Jerry's (ice cream). Some people will thank you after every item they pick up."

People want a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables, which delights O'Neill. She suspects it's because of the cost.

"They may not be able to buy it in the store, but they can get it here for their families," O'Neill said.

They can also get deli sandwiches. Vegan wraps. Eggs.

"Things that are in every grocery store," O'Neill said.

What Urban Ministry doesn't receive in donations they try to buy from the Second Harvest Food Bank. The agency also buys fresh fruit and vegetables in bulk to supplement what they get from local grocery stores, which donates food rotated out of their stores but not out of date. Some daycares will donate milk left over at the end of the week, but that goes quickly. O'Neill is looking for a way to address that.

Of course, just like at a regular grocery store, there are items that are hard to move. Jars of pasta sauce often sit on the Client Choice shelves. It's not that people aren't eating spaghetti, but pasta sauce is a typical item that's included when people receive food from other pantries.

The whole venture has been a community project with lots of volunteers, including N.C. A&T engineering students who helped configure the setup to make the best possible use of the space.

Some grocery carts came from a local Food Lion.

St. Pius church pledged 50,000 pounds of groceries.

Then there are the people who drive up with food.

The shelf life of those donations isn't long.

"But that's what we are here for," O'Neill said. "Every week we see people who are here for the first time."