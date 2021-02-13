A Greensboro Valentine's story: They still 'Do'

Others who knew about the breakup were giving her push-back about leaving the boyfriend. Bryan had told her to pray about it and let her heart lead her, which drew her closer to him.

"We talked about what we liked and how we both wanted a family and fidelity, and having a strong belief in God," Bryan said. "I knew she was the one."

There was a fleeting moment as he awaited her flight in 1999, as to just who he had been courting.

"It wouldn't have mattered," he said. "I knew in my heart I was going to end up marrying her."

Mari, however, had asked for a picture right before her trip to the U.S.

She would be traveling thousands of miles.

His baby blue eyes jumped out at her in the photograph that came.

"I was so nervous," she said of getting off the airplane in Greensboro. "But when I saw Bryan, I felt like I knew him for so long."

In Greensboro, they went out to dinner with his parents and brother and the whole family fell in love with her.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"My brother took me aside and said, 'You get her passport and you don’t let her go back to Costa Rica,'" Bryan said. "He said, 'She’s wonderful.'"