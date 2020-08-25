GREENSBORO — The countywide coalition that binds more than 50 nonprofits and businesses to help the area's homeless is quickly becoming a house divided.
That's because the city of Greensboro, the largest member of the coalition, wants to leave the Guilford County Continuum of Care and go it alone.
Some city leaders believe the Continuum of Care focuses too much on providing temporary housing for the homeless through shelters and not enough on helping them find permanent homes.
Leaders with the Continuum of Care, which is chartered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, say shelters have proven effective in reducing homelessness throughout Guilford County.
Greensboro, like many North Carolina cities, has struggled for years with how to curb the perpetual problem of homelessness. Exact numbers are hard to come by, but it's estimated there are about 600 people who are homeless in the city at any given time.
The "continuum" in Continuum of Care refers to the process that takes a homeless person or family into a shelter, provides them services such as counseling for substance abuse or mental health and, ideally, finds them a permanent place to live.
The organization has been serving the homeless throughout the county for more than a decade. Continuum of Care's members span the county's nonprofits, from The Salvation Army to Open Door Ministries, each of whom tries to help the homeless in their own way.
But officials believe the city can do a better job of managing the problem on its own rather than by partnering with the Continuum of Care.
With the city's money and influence gone, it's unclear how much of an immediate effect this will have on the Continuum of Care's efforts.
"This has to do with better utilization of our resources as it relates to Greensboro and that's really the bottom line," said Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy, a homeless expert who's an advocate for the change.
What that change will look like remains to be seen, but the process is moving quickly enough that the volunteer board running the Continuum of Care is holding emergency meetings and trying to open discussions with the city.
Continuum of Care board members are upset that the city appears to be making its own decisions on how the breakup might proceed.
"The question is not should they be exploring this option," said Pamela Palmer, who chairs the Continuum of Care's board. "The question is if we are going to explore this option, why are we not exploring this collectively?"
Meanwhile, the city has cut the money it gives to nonprofits that offer shelter to the homeless while increasing funding to agencies that practice "rapid rehousing" — programs that specialize in finding permanent homes.
In all, the city spends about $2 million a year on agencies that serve Greensboro — more than $1.5 million of that going to permanent-housing programs.
"The move to permanent housing was recommended by HUD more than five years ago," Kennedy said. "Still, the (Continuum of Care) hasn't done that."
Continuum officials disagree. They say they've operated programs that have found permanent homes for many, although some who are homeless simply aren't ready to make the transition.
One such program operated by a High Point nonprofit, Partners Ending Homelessness, which manages the daily operations of the Continuum of Care, helped 87 chronically homeless people find permanent housing from 2014-16.
But Greensboro officials still don't believe that enough is being done.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said Tuesday she wants to be sure the agencies that serve the homeless are satisfied with any major change the city may make and "that they have had a voice in the process."
