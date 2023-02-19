GREENSBORO — If Betty Cone gets her way — in a city of projects that have flourished under the sweat of her brow — the 95-year-old Carolina Theatre will soon have a face to match its velvet ropes and other grandeur just inside the two big front doors.

As with all the other projects one of the community's biggest champions takes on — Fun Fourth, The Depot, Eastern Music Festival — she and her army of volunteers will need the public's support. And their dollars.

All in the hopes to again draw attention to one of the city's most integral institutions.

****

Considered the finest theater between Atlanta and Washington, D.C. when it opened as the "Showplace of the Carolinas" in 1927, the Carolina Theatre was adorned with marble columns, chandeliers, classical statues and 2,200 seats. The largest such venue in the state at the time, the theater housed movies often accompanied by a live orchestra.

Built by the same company that owned the legendary Paramount Theatre on Broadway, the Carolina was the first air-conditioned theater in Greensboro and one of only a handful around the country.

The theater often ran five shows a day, filling those seats.

In more recent years it has been home to dance recitals, concerts and stage shows for generations of the city's residents. And there are a few ghosts hanging out. Maybe.

It survived the end of Hollywood's Golden Era, the decline and revival of downtown and a devastating 1981 fire.

The downtown Greensboro venue, whose motto is "presenting arts, preserving history," with an ambiance from an earlier era is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

Experts, however, had recently flagged problems with the masonry and failing sealant in the decorative terra cotta facade, as had happened to aging theaters in New York. No one could guarantee that pieces wouldn't fall off — which has put Cone into overdrive.

"We couldn't take that chance," Cone said of getting started on the work without all the money in hand.

****

The city will close the southbound lane of Greene Street in front of the theater between Washington Street and Exchange Place on Monday as part of the upcoming $600,000 facelift.

The group still has $221,000 to raise for a list of repairs that include replacing mortar and seals, removing rust, applying a corrosion inhibitor to the steel frames holding the windows in place and replacing sealant in places to prevent water from finding its way into the aged structure.

Workers have already removed the windows from the facade's upper floors — 10 of them at a cost of about $250,000, which doubled the entire project's repair estimate.

It's history in the breaking, which is why there is motivation to act.

The building remains a great preservation story, according to historians.

When patrons walked through the front door they found cornice moldings, mahogany handrails and proscenium arch over the stage that was decorated with hand-carved figures of dancing girls.

Early audiences came in droves to see films starring Jack Benny, Clara Bow and Lillian Gish and newsreels about Charles Lindbergh's solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean and Babe Ruth's 60th home run — a single-season record achieved just a month before the theater's debut.

The venue opened with unique features, such as a state-of-the-art Vitaphone system that amplified sound from records and synchronized it with the motion picture appearing on the screen.

On opening night, the theater charged audiences 50 cents for a matinee and 75 cents for five vaudeville shows and the movie, a silent film called "Painting the Town."

During the Depression, people could still afford the movies. Tickets sometimes cost only 9 cents, depending on the feature.

Yvonne Johnson remembers Saturday movies at the theater in the 1950s and 1960s with other young people. But she couldn't go through the front doors, having to use one on the side instead. The entrances, restrooms and concession stands were segregated.

Stitch in time Expert seamstress Alma Kirkman poses with the shortest of the drapery pieces for the rebirth of the Carolina Theatre in 1977.

"A lot of us resented having to do that," recalled Johnson, who would later serve as the city's first Black mayor.

Johnson and other Black people sat in the upper third balcony, which was hard to heat in the winter and difficult to cool in the summer.

She saw "Alice in Wonderland" with friends and other films with her uncle, who was a movie buff.

With sit-ins and demonstrations successful all around them, the Carolina Theatre desegregated in 1963, a year before federal law ended the Jim Crow era.

By that point, the Carolina Theatre had seen a lot of history. It was also in danger of becoming it.

****

The theater needed a lot of work when Cone got her hands on it the first time in 1976. The year before the group had started fundraising.

By then, it had stopped showing first-run films. The theater looked old and dirty and drew low-budget offerings with limited appeal.

It had been a victim of the decline of downtown but on the radar of city leaders who wanted to tackle the lack of performance art space. The city had come up with a comprehensive strategy and at the time Cone was on the board of what was then the United Arts Council (now ArtsGreensboro), which had been tasked with addressing the arts portion of the community plan.

The Carolina Theatre, Cone and others thought, would be an answer to their prayers. The group staged a "Save the Carolina" campaign to raise $550,000. That way, they could buy the property from Jefferson Standard, which owned the building, and the fixtures from ABC Southeastern, which operated it as a movie theater and had a final year on its lease.

Complicating matters, a pornographic movie distributor out of Charlotte also wanted the place.

Cone was told by someone she knew that if the United Arts Council could put one year's rent money into escrow, the organization could become the lessee while raising the rest of the purchase money. If not, the pornographic movie house would likely be the new tenant.

Cone, Sam Hummel, chair of the United Arts Council's facilities development committee, and Sam Thorne, a banker and the group's treasurer, visited Cone's father-in-law, Ben Cone Sr., seeking the year's rent.

He listened to their plans.

"You young people deserve a chance," Cone recalled him saying. He gave them enough shares of valuable Exxon stock to provide the rent money and some operating cash as well.

Hummel, who worked at Merrill Lynch, ran back to the office to sell it.

Later, the gang of volunteers working with them marveled at the property that was now in their hands.

Constructed during the vaudeville era, the Carolina came with enviable full stages and dressing rooms. Once "talkies" arrived in 1929, theaters were built to show movies only and lacked many of those other features.

"We scraped up all the chewing gum and Coca-Cola juice off the seats and floors," Cone remembered.

Volunteers helped stretch the dollars.

It was a younger Locke Clifford, the now retired attorney, who took a chandelier, with hundreds of prisms, apart himself to clean it.

The director at the since closed Sandy Ridge Prison on the outskirts of Greensboro volunteered inmates in the upholstery training department to stitch new covers for seat backs and bottoms.

Others took off the arms of chairs and removed the fabric-covered foam padding, which was held down by 20 to 25 staples per arm.

The Blue Bell apparel company, then just down Elm Street, donated the services of expert seamstress Alma Kirkman to stitch 830 yards of fabric into stage draperies, which meant not having to contract out the entire job.

"The estimate for the curtains was the whole amount we had," Cone said.

Only the main curtain was contracted out. Volunteer Molly Cooper hand-stitched the old fringe back on when they couldn't afford to replace the 12-inch fringe at $75 per yard.

The Carolina Theatre was being born again. Of course, it wouldn't be the last time.

****

The city's chief building inspector had already spent two hours crawling around as Cone and company braced for bad news.

"He said, 'Well,' and there's this big pause," Cone described. "He said he couldn't really point to anything that was not structurally sound."

Enter into the historical record a collective sigh of relief.

Really good materials had been used in the construction, the inspector told them. It would have actually cost more to just tear the place down.

But he also said that the first thing they should do was replace the existing doors throughout the building with ones that were fireproof.

And so they did.

A renewed Carolina Theatre got a test run the next year, and reopened in 1978 as a community performing arts center.

In July 1981, a woman with a history of emotional problems snuck into the building and after watching some movies, waited until everyone was gone and started a fire that spread upward. Smoke billowed out and, as firemen fought the blaze, they found the woman's body.

Those fire-resistant doors actually prevented the whole building from burning that night.

"The fire department told us another 30 minutes and it would have been a different story," Cone said.

****

After almost losing the building, people in the community threw even more support behind it.

Over the years, the Carolina has hosted community theater performances, local ceremonies and national acts.

The United Arts Council launched the Renaissance Campaign, a fundraising effort in 1987 to help restore the Carolina Theatre to its original grandeur.

The theater reopened in 1991 with refurbished dressing rooms, new sound and lighting equipment, a large second-floor banquet room (The Renaissance Room), new restrooms, modern concessions and office space.

A new marquee replicating the 1927 one was unveiled in 1993.

From 1993 until 2001, the Carolina made money.

Then in 2001, ticket sales declined. Theater officials blamed the economic recession, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks — and themselves for taking a chance with some lesser-known entertainers.

By 2006, the United Arts Council gave the deed to the Carolina Theatre of Greensboro, a new independent entity governing the theater.

In 2018, the group launched phase one of "Setting the Stage," a capital campaign with improvements for lighting, video and sound equipment, installation of an audio loop for those with hearing challenges as well as new carpeting and upholstered seats. Phase two, now underway, addresses safety issues.

Over the years, the Carolina Theatre has been a place of first dates, family nights and celebrations.

And intrigue.

One of the ghosts said to inhabit the theater is the woman who died in the 1981 fire. She had reportedly removed all her clothing before setting the fire.

Employees have claimed to see her at times wearing nothing but a slip.

"I've gotten used to it now," said David Bell, the production manager, "but I'm not going to introduce myself to her."

There are supposedly other ghosts. And Bell isn't the only one with a story.

Cone believes that's just one part of what makes the Carolina Theatre an iconic building.

The most recent improvements, she added, will keep it a much-discussed and well-used community landmark in the years to come.