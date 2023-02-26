GREENSBORO — A beach in Hawaii. Nowhere further from that tiny jail cell. Nowhere closer, if only in his thoughts.

Seventeen years in prison for a crime Greg Taylor did not commit. Twelve years out as a free man.

Maui is where Taylor now lives and works for part of the year as well as pursue a passion for wildlife photography.

Whale watching from a tiny spot on the sand starts his day. And there's a reason why he's drawn to these majestic creatures. He sees them as a metaphor for his life.

"They were close to extinction, and in a way, so was I."

****

Taylor has been out of prison for a dozen years, but the experience, and what led him to be incarcerated, is not out of his system.

Born in Greensboro, he was the first person to be exonerated by the North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission — a fact-finding state agency that is the only one of its kind in the country.

Taylor, convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1993, had exhausted every legal avenue before the commission ruled unanimously there was enough evidence to warrant a review of his case.

Since his release in 2010, his job through a friend as a computer software developer allows him to work from anywhere so he spends half the year in Maui. But he also works to free others whose cases are working their way through the system.

“As grateful as I am to wake up where I wake up every day,” Taylor said, “I know if it wasn’t for that serendipity at play back in 2005 I would more than likely still be in prison.”

****

That serendipity was in having a father who believed in him, despite past mistakes, and who wrote a note that would end up in the hands of Chris Mumma of the N.C. Center on Actual Innocence, a nonprofit that investigates innocence claims that is separate from the state agency.

Back in 1991, Taylor was on the losing end of the twin evils of drugs and alcohol when his father got the call that he was being held by Raleigh police. Taylor’s parents had divorced well before then and a young Taylor and his siblings had moved to Raleigh with the mother. The had spent every other weekend and weeks during the summer with their father in Greensboro's Starmount neighborhood.

Taylor was by now a husband and father in Cary with a good-paying job setting up phone systems. The week he was arrested, he was the only parent present at a PTA meeting, Taylor's father would later say.

That wouldn't matter on Sept. 25, 1991. Taylor, 29, was in his white Nissan Pathfinder with a 31-year-old man named Johnny Beck, looking for drugs.

“I went to his trial waiting to hear the evidence ... but I heard nothing," Ed Taylor said before his death. "They came up with a jailhouse snitch" — who claimed his son confessed — "and Greg’s lawyer presented no real defense and didn’t even know enough about the case to do a proper cross-examination.”

Taylor and Beck, who was never charged, had been looking for a place to get high when his truck got stuck in a ditch. When he returned, the police were investigating the murder of a prostitute whose body had been left nearby.

He told investigators he and his friend had seen the body that night but decided not to get involved. Taylor maintained his innocence. He was nevertheless convicted of first-degree murder.

Taylor's father had gone to several people looking for help, including state Rep. Pricey Harrison, who suggested he write a synopsis of his son’s story and present it before a hearing she was co-chairing that was examining criminal justice issues.

The day of the hearing, Harrison told him he probably wouldn’t get his chance because so many people had packed the room.

Harrison suggested he give a copy of the synopsis to Dick Taylor, the director of the North Carolina Academy of Trial Lawyers, who also would be attending the meeting.

Neither knew at the time that Taylor would be having dinner with I. Beverly Lake, then chief justice of the state Supreme Court — who was pushing the idea of a fact-finding innocence commission — and Mumma.

"I always felt it was fate that his story was delivered to us that night,” Mumma said.

****

In 2007, Mumma’s group turned its work over to the Innocence Inquiry Commission, the fact-finding state agency, which has the ability to order evidence testing and other powers private attorneys and nonprofits don’t have. The eight-member panel, which is made up of people from across the law enforcement community, including a sheriff and a victim’s advocate, accepted the case.

The ensuing investigation revealed that blood found on Taylor’s truck that night was from an animal, not a human. DNA evidence collected from the dead woman’s body showed no connection to Taylor. And an inmate in another prison had confessed to the crime.

Just after a three-judge panel released Taylor from a life sentence for a murder he didn’t commit, Wake County’s district attorney moved to shake his hand and apologize.

“I don’t remember much more than him saying, ‘I’m sorry,’” Taylor recalled.

His dad remembered every word.

“He also said if only he’d had all of the evidence,” the father said at the time.

****

Taylor couldn’t reclaim the 6,149 days behind bars — but he could move on. He did so in ways big and small, such as replacing his prison-issued bifocals with trendy wire rims, picking up a metal fork for the first time since entering the prison system and sleeping with a night light until he was comfortable in the dark.

A technology geek from the 1980s, Taylor couldn’t stop talking about Facebook or his new digital camera: “You can take a picture and you can look at it in the camera and ... you don’t even have to print it out,” Taylor said at the time.

Or about the new cell phone loaded with capabilities. “Why in the world does anybody need all that?”

The last time Taylor held a phone, all they could do was, well, make a call.

“I think that’s the hardest thing to accept — life goes on,” Taylor admitted. “It was less of a reclaiming and more of a building, I guess. I walked out of prison as the person who lived in prison for almost 17 years and not the person who went into prison.”

He and his wife divorced but remained on friendly terms. And he was now a grandfather.

“It was difficult to dream of anything back then,” said Taylor about figuring out the rest of his life.

Taylor always knew he would help others who have been wrongly convicted, but he thought it would be behind the scenes.

But there he was in California, Texas and other places across the country, sharing his story to spellbound audiences. His case was unique because it took away race to focus on the workings of the legal system.

"This work is emotionally, physically exhausting," said Mumma of the N.C. Center on Actual Innocence. "He shows up at hearings to support us. He talks to other exonerees about his experiences and what to expect. It may sound corny, but he's inspirational."

Taylor likes speaking at colleges, in front of future lawyers and policy makers.

“As much as there has been change to prevent wrongful convictions there’s much, much more work to be done,” Taylor explained. ”I’m not a lawyer. I’m not a scientist. I’m just a person with a story to tell and I believe that telling the story can help the center’s work in some way.”

Taylor said that he had always believed in the justice system, even as he sat behind bars.

“In 1991, I believed in a justice system and its infallibility, which I came to understand it to be impossible because it’s made up of humans,” Taylor said. “I do still believe in the system but my focus is on the times that the system gets it wrong and what happens then.”

Taylor sued the State Bureau of Investigation after an independent review found questionable practices at the state crime lab and received a $4.6 million settlement.

As a result of Taylor's case, he, Mumma and others pushed for the SBI crime lab, which is under the state attorney general's office, to become independent like the state medical examiner's office.

Other changes and actions followed, such as a review of the lab and some procedures.

One change that hasn't happened: the use of jailhouse snitches.

“Still, to this day, it just doesn’t sit right with me that people get the opportunity to lie to get themselves out of situations,” Taylor said.

In his case, the inmate who testified against him allegedly used information he had gotten out of the newspaper.

Taylor was one of the lucky ones. Cases that should be revisited often don’t get the chance.

Out of the more than 3,300 claims before the state fact-finding commission, and the ones that have been reviewed, just 15 people have been exxonerated.

"It's a very small club,” Taylor said.

One where membership doesn't have its privileges.

“Exoneration is great but the work doesn’t stop there,” Taylor said. “It’s very difficult when someone is exonerated and making the transition back into the world. You can’t look at the community calendar and find a support group for exonerees."