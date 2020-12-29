A look at those we lost in Guilford County in 2020

From philanthropists and sports icons, to business leaders and educators, here's a look at some of those we lost in 2020:
Award-winning journalist
Jack Scism, a retired award-winning staff writer for the News & Record and one-time state parole board chairman, died Jan. 11 at 87. The parole board stint came after Scism co-authored a series of stories in early 1973, involving charges of political conflict and favoritism with the state parole board.
Women's rights advocate
Greensboro philanthropist Sally S. Cone died Jan. 17. She was 87. Cone long advocated for women's rights to reproductive choice, both locally as onetime president of Planned Parenthood of the Triad and at the national level of Republican politics. She also spoke out about the lack of gender equity in education and put her voice and money behind UNCG's Women's Studies program. After earning a master's degree in library education from UNCG, she served as a librarian at Oak Ridge Military Academy and in the public school system. She was also a public information officer for the Greensboro Housing Authority. She was active on various boards, coalitions and commissions. They ranged from the boards for Bennett College, Planned Parenthood of the Triad, and Family and Children's Services of Greater Greensboro.
Prominent attorney
Fred Crumpler, a prominent Winston-Salem attorney whose legal work helped establish the right of a criminal defendant to enter a plea without admitting guilt, died Jan. 17. One of his cases, North Carolina vs. Henry Alford, paved the way for what is known as the Alford plea.
Former ACC commissioner
Gene Corrigan, ACC commissioner from 1987 to 1996, who ushered in expansion during his time in Greensboro, died Jan. 24 at the age of 91. He also served two years as NCAA president.
Decorated military pilot
Decorated military pilot Richard Brereton, whose career spanned two branches (Navy before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and Air Force afterward), died Jan. 31 at age 52.
Longtime Dudley public address announcer
Skip McCall, the longtime Dudley High School public address announcer known for his trademark phrase, “It’s Panther time!” died Feb. 8 at age 71. McCall, who had worked as an educational consultant, was the voice of Panthers athletics from 1996 until he stepped aside in 2019 for health reasons.
Basketball standout
Former Greensboro Day and Dudley basketball standout Mekia Valentine died March 26 at age 32. Valentine, a 6-foot-4 forward, began her basketball career at Greensboro Day before transferring to Dudley for her senior season. A top-25 national recruit, she played at Wake Forest for two seasons and for UC-Santa Barbara.
Harlem Globetrotters member
Greensboro native Fred “Curly” Neal, who dribbled his way into history as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters exhibition basketball team for 22 years, died March 26 at his home near Houston. He was 77.
Radio commentator and public speaker
Thomas "Tom" Haggai of High Point, a philanthropic leader and former CEO of IGA Global, died March 27. He was 89. Haggai was a radio commentator, public speaker and Southern Baptist minister who in 1956 became the first pastor of Emerywood Baptist Church in High Point.
Harmonica-playing attorney
Lawrence Egerton Jr., a longtime lawyer who sometimes played harmonica in his commercials, died March 28 at age 88. He was the founding attorney of Egerton and Associates and practiced law for 60 years.
Furniture industry executive
Fred Starr, a longtime furniture industry executive and community volunteer leader, died April 1. Starr spent 16 years as president and chief executive officer of Thomasville Furniture Industries. He came out of retirement to become president and CEO of Natuzzi Americas, then joined Thompson Traders in 2009 where he remained president and CEO until his death. He served as chairman of the Forsyth-Guilford Metropolitan Baseball Park Authority, spearheading the unsuccessful campaign to bring a major league baseball team to the Triad. He also served as a board member and in volunteer leadership positions with organizations including the Eastern Music Festival, Reynolda House Museum and UNCG and was honorary chairman of the Wyndham Golf Championship.
Retired UNCG theater professor
Retired UNCG theater professor Herman Middleton died April 12 at age 95. He was instrumental in founding both the North Carolina Theatre and the Southeastern Theatre Conferences. He retired in 1990.
Radio talk show host
Longtime radio talk show host Barry Farber, a Greensboro native who ran unsuccessfully for New York City mayor in 1977, died May 6, one day after his 90th birthday.
First Claxton Elementary principal
Helen Medlin, the first principal of Claxton Elementary in Greensboro, died May 10 at age 107. She retired from Claxton in 1975 and had previously taught math at Peck and Lindley elementary schools.
Crown Automotive founder
Businessman and philanthropist Royce Reynolds, founder of Crown Automotive, died May 10. Reynolds, who grew up on a Tennessee farm, put himself through college selling Bibles door-to-door. After taking a job at an Alabama car dealership, he eventually bought a Pontiac dealership in Greensboro, which he renamed Crown Pontiac. His Crown Automotive Group would later expand to include 20 makes of new vehicles, a finance company and a used car auto mall.
Holocaust survivor
Hank Brodt, who survived five Nazi prison camps and a forced labor camp as a teenager, died May 22 at age 94. He wouldn’t talk about it at first, even to his children. It wasn’t until the retired carpenter, who served a stint in the U.S. Army, moved to High Point in 2005 and joined Temple Emanuel that Rabbi Fred Guttman encouraged him to speak up. He also was called to testify during Nazi war crime trials.
First leader of UNCG's Broadcasting and Cinema department
John Lee Jellicorse, UNCG's Broadcasting and Cinema first department head, died July 1 at 82. He joined the staff at UNCG in 1974 as head of the Drama and Speech Department and helped lead the department during a period of explosive growth.
First Black woman to hold state Cabinet post
Katie Dorsett, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet post and serve on the Greensboro City Council, died July 6. She was 87. She served two terms on the City Council from 1983 to 1986 and was a Guilford County commissioner from 1986 until 1992. That's when she was appointed secretary of Administration by Gov. Jim Hunt, the first Black woman to hold a state Cabinet position.
Music promoter
Beach music promoter Gary Franklin Bass lll, 69, died July 18. He was the owner of Beach Party Sounds and was the house DJ for Fat Harold's Beach Club from 1985 until his death.
Parks and breast cancer recovery supporter
Local philanthropist Doris Tanger died Aug. 14 of natural causes. She was 94. Tanger, widow of Tanger Factory Outlets founder Stanley Tanger, was a breast cancer survivor who became active in the Reach to Recovery program to help other cancer patients. The Doris S. Tanger Center for Patient and Family Support at Cone Health Cancer Center is named for her and she and her husband contributed $1 million in 2010 toward the center's expansion. She also was a great financial supporter of Greensboro parks, including the wedding gazebo at the Greensboro Arboretum.
Greensboro College basketball coach
Greensboro College women's basketball coach Randy Tuggle died Sept. 10 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Tuggle, whose 198 victories are the most in program history, was 62. Tuggle led Greensboro to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament in 2011 and earned coach of the year from the USA South and D3Hoops.com. Greensboro won seven regular-season and five tournament championships in the USA South.
Biscuitville founder
Maurice Jennings, founder of Greensboro-based Biscuitville, died Sept. 19. Jennings, a former flour broker, opened two Mountainbrook Fresh Bread & Milk stores in Burlington in 1966 and later opened several Pizzaville restaurants before coming up with the winning recipe that was Biscuitville in 1975. He moved the headquarters from Alamance County to Greensboro in 2007.
Former teacher, professional storyteller
Charlotte Hamlin, a barrier-breaking former teacher, college administrator, human relations trainer and educational researcher who had collected lore and vivid images from her world travels, died Oct. 5. For nearly two decades, Hamlin had been a professional storyteller in the N.C. Storytelling Guild and the Triad Storytelling Exchange, the latter of which she founded. A former Guilford College administrator, she started telling stories professionally after an early retirement from the school. She was fighting stage four cancer in her final days.
Greensboro Grasshoppers bat dog
Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the Labrador retriever who served as bat dog for eight seasons, died Oct. 12 after a brief stomach ailment. She was 9 years old. Lou Lou served alongside Miss Babe Ruth from 2012 through 2015, then by herself through the 2019 South Atlantic League baseball season. The Grasshoppers did not play this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lou Lou was known for not only picking up bats but for chasing down foul balls at First National Bank Field.
Longtime restaurant owner
Longtime restaurant owner and executive chef Mark Freedman died on Nov. 3. He was 63. He was found shot to death in a vehicle outside of Mark's Restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road on Nov. 4. Police are investigating his death as a homicide, but no further details have been released. Freedman had owned three restaurants in the area and was a classically trained chef who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., according to his obituary. He also was a long time volunteer for A Simple Gesture, a nonprofit that strives to end hunger.
Former Elon Law School dean
George R. Johnson Jr., a former dean of Elon University's law school and a well-known figure in North Carolina legal circles, died Nov. 15 at age 69. Johnson joined the Elon Law faculty in 2006 — the year the law school opened in downtown Greensboro. He was named interim dean two years later after the retirement of Leary Davis, the law school's founding dean. Johnson later became the law school's second permanent dean, a role he held from 2009 until 2014, and first Black dean. After stepping down as dean, he had served on Elon Law's faculty and taught classes in constitutional law, contracts, critical race theory and introduction to legal studies.
Former local GOP party chairman
Troy Lawson, who was the first Black person to chair the Guilford County Republican Party, died Nov. 30. He was 58. Lawson's extroversion and willingness to pitch in helped catapult him to winning election as chairman of the party just two years after his arrival in the county. No one ran against him.
Former UNCG nursing school dean
Robin Remsburg, dean of UNCG's School of Nursing since 2013, died Dec. 3. UNCG credited Remsburg, a UNCG alumna, with helping to plan the new Nursing and Instructional Building, which is scheduled to open in the spring, and the Union Square Campus, a nursing education building in downtown Greensboro shared by UNCG, N.C. A&T, GTCC and Cone Health. The university also said she expanded and improved several nursing programs that increased the school's enrollment.
Retired theater instructor
Daniel Seaman, a retired theater instructor who built the drama program at Weaver Academy and led it for more than a quarter century, died Dec. 7. He was 69 years old.
Bluegrass guitar legend
Rockingham County bluegrass guitar legend Tony Rice, 69, died Christmas Day at his home in Reidsville. The renowned flatpicking guitarist was considered one of the most influential acoustic guitarists in bluegrass, progressive bluegrass — or “newgrass” — and acoustic jazz. He played with groups that included J.D. Crowe and the New South, the David Grisman Quintet, the Bluegrass Album Band and his own group, the Tony Rice Unit. He performed with his brothers Wyatt, Ronnie and his oldest brother, Larry, now deceased. He recorded and performed with such stars as Dolly Parton, Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs, Béla Fleck, Doc Watson, Norman Blake, Darol Anger, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan.
Bel Canto Company founder
Richard Cox, a well-known music teacher in Greensboro who founded the Bel Canto Company and for many years guided choral preparation for the Greensboro Opera Company, died on Christmas Day. He was 92. He taught music at what was then High Point College from 1953-58 and was a professor of music at UNCG from 1960 until he retired in 2002, according to his obituary. He served as choirmaster at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for a half-century and wrote three books related to vocal and choral music. He was inducted into the North Carolina Music Educators Association Hall of Fame in 2015.