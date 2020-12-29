A look at those we lost in Guilford County in 2020

Greensboro Grasshoppers bat dog

Miss Lou Lou Gehrig, the Labrador retriever who served as bat dog for eight seasons, died Oct. 12 after a brief stomach ailment. She was 9 years old. Lou Lou served alongside Miss Babe Ruth from 2012 through 2015, then by herself through the 2019 South Atlantic League baseball season. The Grasshoppers did not play this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lou Lou was known for not only picking up bats but for chasing down foul balls at First National Bank Field.

Longtime restaurant owner

Longtime restaurant owner and executive chef Mark Freedman died on Nov. 3. He was 63. He was found shot to death in a vehicle outside of Mark's Restaurant at 616 Dolley Madison Road on Nov. 4. Police are investigating his death as a homicide, but no further details have been released. Freedman had owned three restaurants in the area and was a classically trained chef who graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., according to his obituary. He also was a long time volunteer for A Simple Gesture, a nonprofit that strives to end hunger.

Former Elon Law School dean